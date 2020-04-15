Puerto Rico Treasury Secretary Francisco Parés confirmed Wednesday that there are people who are already starting to receive the $1,200 federal stimulus checks and said that the rest of the population will begin to receive them by late April.
In the government's official program, broadcast on WIPR (Channel 6), the official confirmed that the people who file their tax returns, such as U.S. Postal Service employees, already began receiving those checks.
Parés affirmed that the government of Puerto Rico already sent the U.S. Department of Treasury the guidelines on how to distribute those funds and that these could arrive by the end of the month.
"We are ready, operationally speaking, ready to begin the disbursement for the last week of April," he said.
