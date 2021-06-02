The San Juan Islet Business and Cultural Development Corporation (Codevisa, by its Spanish acronym) announced the start of the free transportation service by means of a bus with capacity for wheelchairs from the Old San Juan area to the El Escambrón area.
Codevisa Executive Director Daisy Lugo said that “this service comes to cover a need both for the residents of Old San Juan, Puerta de Tierra, and local and foreign tourists who visit El Escambrón beach and historical places from Old San Juan. Likewise, the bus that we have called 'Old San Juan Shuttle' will serve people in wheelchairs since it has a ramp, so that people with special needs can comfortably transport themselves from one place to another, it will also make several stops where it will pick up or drop off passengers in wheelchairs."
The service will be available from today, on the route from east to west of the Isleta de San Juan and will leave the Covadonga parking lot every hour between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, and Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The established route will be leaving the Covadonga parking stop, take Paseo Covadonga passing in front of the Department of the Treasury, the Puerta de Tierra area, turning into Muñoz Rivera Ave., and when arriving at the Paseo Caribe area it will make a stop.
Then, it passes in front of the entrance of the beach of El Escambrón, the northern part of the Capitol, taking San Francisco street, passing in front of the State Department, turns to the Fortaleza and San José streets, and ends its route at the Covadonga parking stop, where it would start again on the hour.
Previously, Codevisa was in charge of managing similar routes using the trolleys of the Municipality of San Juan.
