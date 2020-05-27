The secretary of the P.R. Department of Treasury (Hacienda), Francisco Parés, offered details today the next phase of the $1,200 disbursement provided by the federal Cares Act to applicable residents.
The official noted that roughly 90,000 people who filed the 2018 Income Tax Return have already provided the required information in the link provided by the agency, and they already received the federal stimulus that aims to offset the financial impact of COVID-19.
Some taxpayers from 2019 haven't completed that process, which is why Hacienda is preparing an application form for those who could not process their statements. This will be available at the same time as the next phase of disbursements, which will see the distribution of these funds to non-taxpayers who submitted the request.
"Some taxpayers faced problems; we aim to present alternatives to those people so they may make the request online," Parés stated.
This next phase will begin this Friday, May 29. With an estimated 1.2 million or 1.3 million people, this would be the phase with the biggest number of applicants.
"To pensioners, participants of Social Security and the SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program), starting Friday, the link will begin to be enabled for these people who do not file the return," the secretary said during an interview as part of the Economic Update, broadcast through WIPR (Channel 6).
The secretary added that Hacienda's technicians continue in talks with the technicians of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to manage to integrate the platforms to automate payment of Social Security beneficiaries. However, he did not provide details on the date by which this process could be ready.
According to Parés, to date, the $1,200 stimulus has been distributed to 700,000 people. He said that, proportionately, the local disbursement process has been speedier than in the U.S. mainland through the IRS.
The number of people who may access that benefit in Puerto Rico is estimated between 2.5 million and 2.7 million.
