FILE - Trucks line up to enter a Port of Oakland shipping terminal on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. The U.S. economy grew at a 2.3% rate in the third quarter, the Commerce Department said Wednesday, Dec. 22. But prospects for a solid rebound going forward are being clouded by rising worries about the rapid spread of the new omicron virus. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)