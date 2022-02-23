FILE- In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, the seal of the Board of Governors of the United States Federal Reserve System is displayed in the ground at the Marriner S. Eccles Federal Reserve Board Building in Washington. Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman said Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, that she was open to lifting interest rates by more than the traditional quarter-point at the central bank's next meeting in March. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)