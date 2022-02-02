Two years after the Covid-19 virus acquired pandemic status wreaking havoc throughout world economies, the relief vaccines should have provided seems to have fallen short. As the virus’ Delta and Omicron variants continue to spread, the world feels now more vulnerable than ever.
According to Sergio Marxuach, Policy Director of the Center for a New Economy (CNE), the situation in Puerto Rico is exactly the same as anywhere else in the world. Nevertheless, for Marxuach, Puerto Rico’s economic outlook for 2022 does not seem as bleak as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) analysts see the world’s future this year.
“As 2022 begins, there is reason to believe that while we may need to keep adapting to new realities, the new year may also bring some positive developments for Puerto Rico,” said Marxuach in the January issue of “Review,” CNE’s monthly publication.
CNE’s Policy Director identified six specific situations which could develop favorably for Puerto Rico’s economy in 2022, despite their more than probable negative outcome. Marxuach considers the pandemic, the debt restructuring, reconstruction after Hurricane Maria, inflation, the U.S. mid-term elections and the return of geopolitics, the issues that must be “kept on the radar” for their possible positive –or negative– outcome.
For Marxuach, the island’s economic outlook seems to hinge on the pandemic. While he insists that we have a better understanding of the virus, and vaccines have been developed, “we still have a [long] way to go before we can claim that COVID-19 is just another disease we can live with.”
Plan Of Adjustment
Regarding the debt restructuring plan approved by federal Judge Laura Taylor Swain two weeks ago, Marxuach admitted the plan “is not perfect, and it has been the subject of significant criticism,” and it would be “a really difficult task to determined, with any certainty, whether the plan is adequate.”
“But it does offer some debt relief and lifts the bankruptcy cloud from Puerto Rico, which should be a net positive for people looking at potential investment in Puerto Rico,” he argued.
Marxuach also put a positive spin on the possibility of the federal government finally approving projects and releasing relief funds for reconstruction after Hurricane Maria. Still, he recognized that the difficulties now laying ahead are more “political in nature” in terms of how the reconstruction should play out.
One of the two issues on which Marxuach did not venture a positive outlook was inflation. He argued that the significant amount of economic stimulus offered by the government, particularly in the U.S., prevented demand from plunging, while the pandemic disrupted production worldwide.
The CNE’s executive pointed out the generalized confusion caused by the unprecedented inflation rate (the highest in 40 years) and questioned whether the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank announced intention to increase interest rates, at least three times in 2022, “can tame inflationary pressures without inducing a recession or provoking a plunge in asset prices.”
A little less dark, but not without risks, is the possible outcome of the mid-term elections in the U.S.
Most political forecasts put Republicans regaining control of the Senate, which would put at risk legislation increasing federal spending to Puerto Rico.
“Under a Republican majority, Puerto Rico could even face the rescission of budgetary authority for certain programs or the reduction of funds already appropriated for certain uses,” said Marxuach, who emphasized on the need for Governor Pierluisi’s administration to “aggressively push the Puerto Rican agenda in Washington DC” in the next few months.
Puerto Rico In The Worldwide Arena
In an update of its World Economic Outlook, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) concludes the resurgence of the COVID-19 virus and its variants have provoked renewed mobility restrictions which in turn have caused supply chain disruptions and higher inflation rates, particularly in the U.S., and many emerging markets and developing economies.
According to the IMF, inflation throughout the world is expected to remain high, averaging 3.9% in advanced economies and 5.9% in developing economies during 2022.
IMF’s analysts estimate high inflation level “should fade as supply disruptions ease, monetary policy tightens and demand rebalances away from goods-intensive consumption toward services.” But there are still risks. Inflation could increase more than expected because supply disruption persist and wage inflation feeds into it.
The anticipated Fed increase in interest rates is expected to lead to a less accommodative monetary policy in the U.S., which could spill over to emerging market, in an effort to curb inflation.
Inflation has been particularly high in the U.S. because of the switch to goods consumption over services due to high demand, bottlenecks in the supply chain, labor shortages and demands for higher wages.
The risk is that persistently high living costs and tighter labor markets may force workers to push for higher wages, and employers complying with such demand. The resulting higher labor costs would in turn push up prices further, perpetuating an inflationary cycle. While this situation affects most countries, including Puerto Rico, it is particularly salient in the U.S., where labor market shortages seem to have fallen, and labor costs have risen.
Still, high inflation is expected to persist longer than anticipated by IMF analysts, with ongoing supply chain disruptions and high energy prices throughout most of 2022, thus heightening the level of uncertainty. But the expectation is that prices would increase “at a more moderate pace” of 4.5% in 2022 before starting to decline in 2023.
The IMF expects global growth “to moderate” (decrease) from 5.9 in 2021 to 4.1 in 2022.
Removing fiscal policies in the U.S., such as the administration’s Build Back Better package, the withdrawal of monetary accommodations and continued supply shortages caused the IMF to revise and reduce the growth outlook for the U.S., while the protracted financial stress among property developers in China induced a similar, albeit lesser, downgrade.
Monetary policies in many countries will need to be tightened even more to curb inflation, while fiscal policy will have to prioritize health and social spending while attending to those worst affected.
