Alltrista Plastics Inaugurates Plant in Puerto Rico

Last week, after six months of tests and validation processes, Alltrista Plastics LLC officially inaugurated a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant in Carolina that will produce plastic containers, bottles and caps, currently employs 50 people and has created 100 indirect jobs.
Located at the Julio Matos Industrial Park, the new factory is housed in a 45,000-square-foot building and uses compression blow forming and co-injection technology to manufacture bottles and lids using 20 percent less polymers or plastic, elaborating a more “sustainable” product, indicated Jorge Santiago, plant manager and vice president of operations, and Chuck Villa, president of Jadex, Alltrista’s parent company.
“We are producing four of the 12 bottles that we will be offering by the end of the year. We will be ramping it up over the next 12 months,” explained Mike Zaagman, president of Alltrista Plastics during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“About 70 percent of the products we make in Puerto Rico get filled up in Puerto Rico, at Guayama and Vega Baja,” added Zaagman, who hopes the inception of the plant can help “bring the pharmaceutical [industry] back” to the island.
The class 8 cleanroom facility, which means it complies with U.S. and international standards, utilizes cutting- edge technology for the prescription drug and over-the-counter bottles it produces for GSK, Pall Medical, Ethicon, Pfizer and CooperVision.
“What we are doing here in Puerto Rico, in this facility, is not being done at this scale in any other place in the world. These machines are used for other types of work, not for this industry, very little is being done with them in the pharmaceutical industry. Our company owns the majority of this equipment,” Santiago pointed out.
For instance, the co-injection technology allows an operator to use two different molds and different materials at the same time to produce child-resistant lids and suture trays.
Aside from the modern equipment, the plant’s white and blue beams showcase motivational quotes such as “Count on Me” or “Play to Win,” while a mural of baseball legend Roberto Clemente painted by artist Pedro Spear adorns the conference room on the second floor. “Those are the qualities we want to emulate,” Santiago stated.
Zaagman and Santiago also noted the company was creating new business opportunities on the island and planed to expand its production in the future.
“We are not taking business away from competitors with the majority of the products we are producing; we are creating goods that weren’t being supplied,” indicated the plant manager.
For his part, Economic Development Secretary Manuel Laboy celebrated the opening and thanked Alltrista Plastics for its decision to bet on the island.
“Our policy is very simple. We just want to be your best partner and facilitator so you can grow in Puerto Rico,” he said.
In his remarks, Laboy highlighted the qualities that make the island an ideal investment destination, especially mentioning its workforce, and the major role of the manufacturing sector in the economy.“The talent of our workforce is known worldwide. It’s that talent that makes the difference,” Laboy stated with pride. “The arrival of this company in Carolina represents an important investment in the island and new opportunities for workers in the metropolitan area... the pharmaceutical sector maintains its stability and continuous expansion. The biosciences sector in Puerto Rico generates over 45 percent of industrial jobs and contributes to 34 percent of the [island’s] gross domestic product.”
“Not only does it represents half of the economy, but the manufacturing sector also promotes the creation of high-paying job opportunities,” Laboy insisted.
Santiago indicated that the company was creating a variety of jobs, from technical operators and engineers, to administrative positions. “These are well paid and with good benefits that range from $30,000 to $200,000 [a year],” he said.
Alltrista invested over $40 million in the plant and received a $339,000 subsidy tied to the creation of jobs. It also applied for a manufacturing tax incentive. A subsidiary of Jadex, Inc., Alltrista has facilities in the United States and the United Kingdom.
The official opening of the plant culminated with a benefit gala for SER of Puerto Rico at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan. SER is an organization that offers educational and medical services to people with autism and special needs.
