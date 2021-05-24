Magdala Louis stands in the doorway of her home in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, April 8, 2021. On Dec. 6, 2020, men with automatic weapons kidnapped her and a friend. The two were blindfolded, taken to a house and asked who in their family had money. Eventually, the family of her friend paid for both of their releases, but Louis said she's now too afraid to leave her house to work: “I wish I had died in the (2010) earthquake so as not to have gone through this.” >AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph