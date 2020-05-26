The Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration (PRFAA) is launching a new virtual booking portal to better serve the 1.2 million Puerto Ricans currently residing in Florida State. The online portal will go live on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
This portal, www.prfaa.pr.gov/book, will allow the Puerto Rican community in Florida to request an appointment in real-time and receive in-person services offered by the only Integrated Services Center (CSI by its Spanish initials) outside of Puerto Rico located in Orlando, Florida.
At the CSI, citizens can obtain their vital certificates and documents such as birth, marriage, and death certificates. The office also provides assistance to receive apostille services for their papers, among other essential documents such as access to the Driver's record of Puerto Rico and certifications of the Administration for Child Support (ASUME by its Spanish acronym).
"The government of Puerto Rico and our administration is committed to continuing to support and improve services for the Puerto Rican community on the mainland,” said Jennifer M. Storipan, Esq., Executive Director of the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration.
“For us, it is important that we are able to serve the citizens residing in the State of Florida, and surrounding states. We hope that with this announcement, we can maintain that important bond that unites the diaspora with our island during these challenging times we continue to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic," she added.
Meanwhile, Anthony Carrillo Filomeno, PRFAA’s Regional Director in Florida, expressed that he recognizes the challenges present to provide direct services to citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he stated that PRFAA Florida has continued to serve the community by phone and email.
"Like many Government agencies across the nation, direct services to citizens have been affected by the pandemic. With this new initiative, we hope to return our direct support to our community while maintaining a balance to ensure controls that promote well-being and public health during this pandemic,” Carrillo said.
The office will open on Monday, June 1, 2020, serving those who make appointments. To uphold COVID-19 prevention measures, temperatures will be taken, and individuals must wear proper face coverage prior to entering the office, which will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
