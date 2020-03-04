As the calendar approaches Nov. 8, the Democratic presidential race has reached its peak, with multiple candidates dropping out from what has been a tumultuous contest over who will represent the party against Republican President Donald J. Trump in the ballots.

Out of 29 contenders who met the criteria to become major candidates, only five remain: Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard and Michael Bloomberg, the latest to join the race. At the time of this writing—with the Super Tuesday results still a mystery—Sanders currently leads the field with 60 delegates, with Biden falling shortly behind at 54, Warren with eight, and Gabbard and Bloomberg with zero delegates.

Former candidates Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg stepped down from the competition mere days ago. As moderate Democrats themselves, both decided to endorse one of the most pragmatic candidates standing - Biden - in an attempt to sway Sanders’ momentum. But as the U.S. mainland prioritizes discussions around universal healthcare, immigration laws, social democracy, student debt and the Trump administration, Puerto Rico residents are left with unresolved concerns.

Biden dominates with nine Super Tuesday wins, including upset in Texas Former Vice President Joe Biden won nine of 14 Super Tuesday primaries and is leading in one of two that have yet to be called.

Although Puerto Rico’s residents may participate in the presidential primary process for candidates of both major U.S. parties, they cannot cast votes for president. However, Puerto Ricans can participate in the presidential election if they reside on the mainland.

Because Puerto Ricans are the second-largest Hispanic group in the United States and they are U.S. citizens, candidates from both major parties have included policies that could impact the island in their platforms.

José Caraballo Cueto, a professor and researcher for the Investigations Institute, told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that the main topics candidates should emphasize with regard to the island are eliminating visa requirements for tourists, amending the Jones Act and eliminating the island’s territorial status.

Caraballo noted that both Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands have visa waivers, in which residents of allied countries can enter the commonwealths for a certain period without the need of obtaining a travel visa, which can be a lengthy and difficult process for some. By contrast, he said that Puerto Rico is missing out on greater tourism activity.

“That is why roughly 90 percent of the tourists who come to Puerto Rico come from the United States… we need to diversify the market. We cannot rely solely on American tourists,” he said, adding that a considerable portion of tourists from the mainland are Puerto Ricans who are visiting their families on the island. None of the remaining contenders under the Democratic party have included this issue in their respective plans for Puerto Rico.

Finding Common Ground: A Millennial on the Air Cabotage Laws Manolo, I have no doubt the waiver of the aviation cabotage law is a positive development fo…

Moreover, he stated that the Jones Act noticeably hinders Puerto Rico’s exportation and business capabilities by restricting foreign-flagged vessels from transporting goods between local and U.S. ports. Although this provision in the law applies to all U.S. ports, with the exception of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Caraballo affirmed that the limitation places a heavy burden on Puerto Rico’s already struggling economy.

In Jan. 2019, Warren met with several Puerto Ricans in the diaspora to discuss issues concerning the island. “She said that she would find a way to reconcile labor rights of employees who work at the ports with the Jones Act,” Caraballo recalled. As with the visa waiver for specific tourists, however, this topic is not addressed in the remaining candidate’s platforms.

The severity of these issues notwithstanding, the five remaining Democratic contenders have based their plans for Puerto Rico around recovery funds, the island’s political status and debt relief.

Natural Disaster Relief a Priority

After Hurricane Maria made landfall on Sept. 20, 2017, Puerto Rico garnered international attention over the massive devastation. The commonwealth’s infrastructure, which had already been in decay, required billions in federal funds to repair. Although Congress approved roughly $48.8 billion, the latest data provided by the Central Office of Recovery, Reconstruction and Resilience (COR3) indicates that only $22 billion have been obligated, of which $15.1 billion have been disbursed.

Following controversial accusations of inadequacy and corruption in the local government, President Trump blocked $8.2 billion in disaster aid, a months-long hold that ended in Jan. 2020. The temporary suspension flared tensions among U.S. lawmakers and Democratic presidential hopefuls who believe that rebuilding Puerto Rico should be a priority to the federal government.

United States, Puerto Rico, and the Federal Funding Debate Island must reduce its reliance on U.S. allocations for recovery and economic development

On his official website, Sanders has a section titled “Empower the People of Puerto Rico,” in which he addresses the need to rebuild the island.

“When we are in the White House, we will finally repair the damage from Hurricanes Irma and Maria and rebuild Puerto Rico. It is unconscionable that in the wealthiest nation in the world we have allowed our fellow citizens to suffer for so long. The full resources of the United States must be brought to bear on this crisis, for as long as necessary,” the page reads. In the past years, Sanders has advocated for a speedier recovery process. Back in 2018, the Vermont senator said Puerto Rico was a victim of prejudice from the federal government due to its territorial status, stating “do you think this [recovery delay] would be happening in Westchester County, New York?”

Similarly, former Vice President Biden published an opinion piece in the Orlando Sentinel on Dec. 2019 in which he lambasted the Trump administration’s participation in Puerto Rico’s rebuilding efforts. In the article, titled “Puerto Rico deserves more respect than Donald Trump has given,” the former vice president accused the current federal government of “unleashing the evils of bigotry and callous inhumanity.”

“As president, I will create a federal working group for Puerto Rico to make sure the island has all the federal resources and technical support it needs. To ensure that supporting Puerto Rico is an administration-wide priority, the working group will consist of advisers designated by each federal agency and led by a point person who will report directly to me,” he wrote.

Warren has also expressed discontent with the snail-paced flow of disaster relief funds. In 2019, for example, she led a request to the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General for an investigation of the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) “faltering efforts” to rebuild the closed healthcare facility in Vieques, which has not have a single functional hospital more than two years after Maria. Last month, she joined other senators in expressing concerns over funding delays from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

Likewise, Bloomberg’s plan for the island involves an expedited disaster relief aid to be used for rebuilding with stronger infrastructure. The plan would hasten “aid for reconstruction and engage the community in planning and implementing projects that build 21st century sustainable and resilient infrastructure, create good jobs and support local business development,” his campaign website reads.

Meanwhile, Gabbard voted in 2017 for House Resolution 3823, which provided tax relief to those affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, extended critical health care provisions, and modernized aspects of the National Flood Insurance Program. In October that year, she also voted in favor of H.R. 2266, which provided more than $36 billion in emergency federal aid to address the devastation caused by Hurricanes Irma, Maria and Harvey in the Caribbean commonwealths and southern states in the mainland, as well as to quell wildfires spreading across the west coast.

“Millions of Americans in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands are enduring a humanitarian crisis where many still lack access to basic necessities they need to survive, like power, clean water, food, and medicine. Without these basics, it’s difficult to begin to think about what will be needed to rebuild their communities,” Gabbard stated.

Statehood for Puerto Rico?

Caraballo noted that the issue of redefining Puerto Rico’s status is one of the most important issues in contemporary politics.

“We need presidents who are willing to seriously take on the issue of colonialism, whether it is in favor of statehood or independence. This is very important because we have been discussing this for more than 100 years,” he said.

Most democratic candidates support paving the way for statehood in Puerto Rico if residents selected it as their desired political status. In the aforementioned op-ed by Biden, he does not make mention of statehood for the island, however. Regardless, Caraballo pointed out that none of these candidates has an actual plan beyond supporting a referendum.

“We need concrete proposals because simply saying ‘I support x or y’ is not enough. And saying they are against colonialism is not enough either; I think that is the easy route,” the researcher asserted. He explained that candidates who truly supported “decolonization” can submit a bill before Congress to annex the island or reach a treaty for sovereignty.

Promesa and Debt Relief

Another topic that has been discussed in Democratic circles has been the establishment or elimination of mechanisms that offer relief to Puerto Rico’s debt crisis and bankruptcy process. Some have expressed concern regarding the efficiency or nebulous democracy of the Puerto Rico Oversight, Management and Economic Stability Act (Promesa), signed by then-President Barack Obama in 2016, which created the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB), comprised of unelected members.

“The territory’s debt crisis and the austerity measures imposed by the federal oversight board continue to limit the island’s recovery and development,” Bloomberg’s website states.

US Official: Disaster Recovery Pace In Puerto Rico Sped Up The newly appointed U.S. official charged with overseeing disaster recovery in Puerto Rico s…

However, rather than amending or eliminating Promesa or the FOMB, the media mogul affirmed that he would appoint new members to the board who “will put party politics aside and work for the best interests of Puerto Ricans.” He also would demand a full audit of the debt while implementing a plan that slashes cuts to essential services and invests in the island’s growth.

By contrast, back in 2016, Sanders vehemently opposed Promesa, which he labeled as a “colonial” bill that emphasized stark differences between Puerto Rico and other U.S. jurisdictions. Both he and Warren voted against the bipartisan bill.

In his plan for the island, Sanders stated that the federal government needs to “restore self-rule in Puerto Rico by ending the reign of greedy Wall Street vulture funds that have a stranglehold on Puerto Rico’s future, return control of the island to the people of Puerto Rico, and give the territory the debt relief it so desperately needs to rebuild with dignity.”

Gabbard, on the other hand, voted in favor of Promesa, while Biden urged a reframing or revisiting of Promesa, which could include a cancellation of the debt, although he did not mention any specifics.

With these and other pertinent issues to address, such as Medicare, Caraballo urged Puerto Ricans living stateside to vote as “an act of solidarity with Puerto Rico.

“I think that Puerto Ricans in the diaspora can have a significant political power to expedite these issues, but they need to mobilize and vote, and they need to continue organizing themselves, which they have done in the past, so they can continue consolidating that political strength,” he stated.