As COVID-19 vaccinations continue to roll out across the country, many Americans are anticipating their long-awaited turn to get the vaccine. After a year of living in a pandemic, the public's desire for a COVID-19 shot is producing conflicting feelings.
ValuePenguin surveyed more than 1,000 consumers and found some are frustrated that high-profile Americans and celebrities have been able to skirt the system to get a vaccine before others, while other Americans admit they would pay to be moved up in the vaccination line.
Key Findings
- While most Americans don't think people should be able to pay to get a COVID-19 vaccine earlier than normal, 57 percent admit they'd pay to move up in line.
- More than 10 percent would shell out $500 or more to secure a spot.
- 27 percent of Americans would give up alcohol for a year if it meant they could get the COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow.
- Some would also give up Netflix (23 percent), video games (22 percent), and watching sports (22 percent). Consumers were least willing to sacrifice listening to music (10 percent), sex (14 percent), shopping (15 percent), and recreational drugs (16 percent).
- More than a quarter (26 percent) say they've taken on a second job to qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine earlier than they would have. An additional 18 percent will consider doing so.
- Likewise, 60 percent think it's unfair if celebrities and other high-profile individuals have been able to get vaccinated before them.
- 35 percent of Americans have felt jealous or resentful toward people in their life who have been vaccinated before them. Gen Xers (50 percent) and millennials (46 percent) feel more jealousy than any other generation.
"ValuePenguin commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 1,013 U.S. consumers from Feb. 26 to March 1, 2021. The survey was administered using a non-probability-based sample, and quotas were used to ensure the sample base represented the overall population. All responses were reviewed by researchers for quality control," wrote Andrew Hurst, Data Writer at ValuePenguin.
He added that "while the survey also included consumers from the silent generation (defined as those 76 and older), the sample size was too small to include findings related to that group in the generational breakdowns."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.