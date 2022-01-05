“I went there for ballet, to have fun, but I missed home a lot,” explained Sujeily Santos, 24-year-old, who migrated to the US, but ended returning back to Puerto Rico “I noticed my home sickness wasn’t going away, so I decided to come back.”
Santos, who hails from San Juan, returned home to Puerto Rico in 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, after almost two years dancing at the Joffrey Ballet School in New York.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, net out-migration from the island has declined. Net out-migration, a measure calculated by the US Census Bureau, is the difference between people moving to the island and those who have left long-term. These migration patterns are based on annual flight passenger data.
In the period between mid-2019 and 2020, less people moved away from the island than in previous years, the US Census Bureau reported. This trend is apparent in the states also, where 2020-21 experienced the lowest levels of international migration in decades.
According to the US Census Bureau, net international migration was only 247,000 from 2020-2021. For comparison, the past decade’s peak was from 2015-2016, with net international migration totaling 1,049,000.
Santos’ journey began at the end of 2017 –Hurricane Maria had just hit, and Santos was a “bun head”. Back then, she was dancing for Ballet Concierto of Puerto Rico, and dance was her entire life. Before the hurricanes, the ballet company was thriving, having upwards of 60 dancers.
As a result of Irma and Maria hirricanes, the company was forced to shut down for a year, at which point Santos decided to bring her dance career to New York. She reached out to the Joffrey Ballet School, a prestigious pre-professional training program, where she was accepted to begin the next semester.
Santos left Puerto Rico for New York in early 2018, part of the huge population decline that occurred between 2017-2018, when the island’s population decreased by 142,000 –a 4.4% change in population, and a 35% increase in emigration, when compared to the year before.
After moving to New York Santos ended a personal relation. “As soon as we broke up, I realized I wanted to have these types of life experiences at home. My friends are there [in Puerto Rico], my family is there… it’s my comfort zone,” she said.
Despite this early epiphany, she stayed for another year and a half, living in a friend’s basement in the Bronx and riding the train daily on a 45-minute commute to downtown Manhattan, where she trained at the ballet school. “I knew I wasn’t going to stay there, but I had so much pressure to,” Santos said of what kept her motivated.
The mystical hubbub of Manhattan didn’t enchant her and the cold darkness of New York winters made her miss home even more. “Do I really want to make a future here?” she would ask herself. “It was like I had a love-hate relationship with New York.”
Then, in early 2020, New York City began shutting down. Unlike other residents of the city, Santos wasn’t too devastated. She returned to Puerto Rico and, regardless of her original plan to return to the states, decided she didn’t want to go back. “I knew my life was here,” she said.
Thus Santos completed the circular migration process most migrating Puerto Ricans experience with her longing to return to the island.
Santos continued to dance with Ballet Concierto after her return in 2020. She took the past year off as a hiatus from the grueling world of classical ballet. Looking back at her time in New York, she sees a young student who didn’t know what she wanted. Being away from home, however, gave her the perspective and distance necessary to determine her next steps.
“I want to travel and see other places, but I don't want to live anywhere else –I know my home is here,” said Santos.
