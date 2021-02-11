New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the renewal of an agreement between the New York Power Authority and the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority to help Puerto Rico rebuild and reimagine its power grid, organize and maximize efficiencies in its utility operations, and prepare for future severe storms and geological events.
The agreement builds on an agreement Governor Cuomo announced in 2019 and paves the way for New York to continue its ongoing support efforts in partnership with PREPA, the government-owned corporation responsible for electricity generation, power transmission and power distribution in Puerto Rico.
"When Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria, New York stepped up to the plate on day one to deliver critical resources to the island and help our neighbors recover in their time of need," Governor Cuomo said. "This renewed partnership will allow us to continue our important work to build back Puerto Rico's power system stronger and more resilient than it was before and help ensure the island is prepared to withstand severe weather events in the future."
Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi said, "My administration looks forward to building on the relationship that Governor Cuomo and the New York Power Authority have established with the Puerto Rican people. We are grateful for the assistance New York's utility team provided in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, and we look forward to extending this productive partnership."
Under previous mutual aid agreements, NYPA was able to offer a broad range of technical expertise that helped Puerto Rico define and estimate their restoration and resiliency needs. That consultation helped result in the award late last year of several billions of dollars in federal disaster recovery aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist with recovery and rebuilding of the island's energy infrastructure.
After the aid was awarded, NYPA teams also worked closely with PREPA, during a very tight 90-day window — and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic — to prepare a detailed 10-year spending plan for the FEMA funds that includes a list of projects, schedules and cost estimates related to upgrading the energy infrastructure to the latest utility codes & standards with emphasis on smart-grid technologies.
Gil C. Quinones, NYPA president and CEO, said, "NYPA is pleased to offer our guidance to help our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico. In today's global world, mutual aid need not be limited to those in need on the mainland. We have proven that distance is no obstacle to sharing best practices. Sharing knowledge and experience near and far brings benefits to us all, especially as we all grapple with the effects of climate change and work to harden our systems so that we are resilient and reliable in the face of future storms."
PREPA CEO Efran Paredes Maisonet said, "We are grateful for the continued support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York Power Authority. Our teams have held strong ties since the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, working in collaboration supporting the electrical grid recovery. As we enter into the implementation phase of the 10-year infrastructure plan, we are very pleased to be able to count on the valuable advice and expertise of our New York partners."
In addition to helping the Puerto Rico utility prepare the FEMA documentation, NYPA helped inspect 50 energy substations following the earthquakes early last year and assisted in restoring power to hundreds of homes across the island. NYPA also helped prepare damage assessments and cost estimates to facilitate insurance claims.
As an owner and operator of several state-serving hydroelectric power plants, NYPA has also been instrumental in sharing industry best practices with regard to the operation and structural integrity of Puerto Rico's seven small hydropower plants and numerous dams.
