Congress has granted a waiver to forgive $300 million in debt that the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) due to hurricane-related damages dating back to 2017.
“It is with great pleasure that I can announce that our efforts for a year and a half toward having the federal government forgive $300 million in debt from federal disaster recovery loans after Hurricanes Irma and Maria reached fruition when Congress passed its Continuing Resolution to avoid a government shutdown,” said USVI Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. in a statement
.
“While this certainly is a financial relief for the local economy and strengthens the foundation the Bryan-Roach Administration has been building to stabilize the government’s finances, it is even more important for our two hospitals and WAPA (Water and Power Authority), which have been overly burdened by the debt they incurred when Irma and Maria ravaged our islands,” he added.
“The waiver of the debt for Juan F. Luis Hospital, Schneider Regional Medical Center and the V.I. Water and Power Authority will relieve some of the financial strain they have been struggling under and push those entities further down the road to total recovery much more quickly and greatly assist them in delivering complete and high-quality service to the community,” Bryan said.
The forgiveness of the $300 million debt from the Community Disaster Loans comprises financial relief of:
$94.5 million for WAPA
$42 million for Luis Hospital
$19.3 million for Schneider Regional Medical center
$145 million for the Government of the Virgin Islands
