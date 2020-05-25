The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published some guidelines that churches and other places of worship should adhere to as they resume activities, following COVID-19 emergency measures that restricted congregations.
The CDC published the guidance after President Donald Trump urged states to reopen these institutions, stating that they provide "essential" services.
"CDC offers these suggestions for faith communities to consider and accept, reject, or modify, consistent with their own faith traditions, in the course of preparing to reconvene for in-person gatherings while still working to prevent the spread of COVID-19," the entity stated on its website.
Recommendations include promoting healthy hygiene practices, the use of masks, intensifying cleaning, disinfection and ventilation, as well as practicing social distancing.
The entity stressed to "take steps to minimize community sharing of worship materials and other items."
"In the event a person diagnosed with COVID-19 is determined to have been in the building and poses a risk to the community, it is strongly suggested to dismiss attendees, then properly clean and disinfect the area and the building where the individual was present before resuming activities," the CDC said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.