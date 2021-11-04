Cardinal Blase Cupich, Chancellor of Catholic Extension, which has supported the Church in Puerto Rico for more than 115 years and in disaster recovery efforts on their behalf, visited Puerto Rico to view the devastation of Hurricanes Maria and Irma, as well as more recent earthquakes that have impacted the island.
This is the second visit to Puerto Rico by Cupich since Hurricane Maria in 2017, when he was sent by Pope Francis to bring hope to devastated communities. He has continued to keep the Holy See updated on the status of the Church’s recovery from the recent disasters and will report on what he has experienced this week after visiting communities and government officials.
With nearly 70% of the Puerto Rican population identifying as Catholic, Cardinal Cupich has requested fair and equitable treatment to ensure Catholic churches and schools are prioritized in rebuilding efforts.
Cardinal Cupich has said that despite the recent challenges, he’s witnessed the Puerto Rican Catholic communities’ “spirit of resiliency” firsthand. “But, they are being dispirited by the lack of recovery four years after the disaster. It is especially urgent for our Catholic schools to be restored," he said in a statement.
Nearly five years ago, Hurricanes Maria and Irma struck Puerto Rico, damaging more than 1,000 Catholic Church properties, including more than 30 Catholic schools, according to Catholic Extension. In 2020, earthquakes in the southern portion of the island caused additional devastation to the area.
Cardinal Cupich and Catholic Extension have continued to assist Catholic communities, which are some of the most impoverished and isolated on the island. Catholic churches and schools have yet to begin rebuilding, despite FEMA allocating $2.3 billion to public schools.
Catholic Extension and its chancellor have been working with FEMA, local officials, and bishops to obligate and secure funding and are now raising awareness of the need for rebuilding to move forward in the dioceses.
