Billionaire media mogul Mike Bloomberg announced Wednesday that he is officially suspending his presidential campaign under the Democratic Party, endorsing leading candidate Joe Biden.
"Three months ago, I entered the race to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I'm leaving for the same reason. Defeating Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. It's clear that is my friend and a great American, [Joe Biden]," Bloomberg tweeted.
Three months ago, I entered the race to defeat Donald Trump. Today, I'm leaving for the same reason. Defeating Trump starts with uniting behind the candidate with the best shot to do it. It's clear that is my friend and a great American, @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/cNJDIQHS75— Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) March 4, 2020
The decision comes one day after Super Tuesday, whose current results place former Vice President Biden as the frontrunner with 399 delegates at the time of this writing. Sen. Bernie Sanders, however, won California and several other states, placing him just behind Biden with 322 delegates. Meanwhile, both Bloomberg and the remaining contenders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, trailed behind by the hundreds.
Bloomberg reportedly spent more than $500 million of his own pockets to finance advertising, the latter of which prompted intense discourse and memetic reactions from social media users. Along with Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg, he is the latest former candidate to sponsor Biden as the battle comes to a close.
Meanwhile, President Donald J. Trump responded to this latest turn of events by claiming that Bloomberg is attempting to "save face" for his staggering defeat.
"Mini Mike Bloomberg just “quit” the race for President. I could have told him long ago that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he will pour money into Sleepy Joe’s campaign, hoping to save face. It won’t work!," Trump tweeted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.