Former Vice President and Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has been heavily criticized by President Donald Trump and social media users after claiming that 120 million people in America have died from coronavirus (COVID-19).
In a clip of a televised report by ABC News, Biden can be heard saying, "unnecessarily, now we have over 120 million dead from COVID." By contrast, the World Health Organization's (WHO) Situation Report - 158 for June 26 states that there have been 9,473,214 confirmed cases worldwide and 484,249 deaths.
Although he corrected himself afterward, the clip containing the gaffe has received hundreds of thousands of social media engagements across multiple platforms.
Trump himself lambasted his primary opponent for the upcoming general election. "If I ever said something so mortifyingly stupid, the Fake News Media would come down on me with a vengeance. This is beyond a normal mistake. Why isn’t the media reporting it?," the president tweeted Thursday evening.
If I ever said something so mortifyingly stupid, the Fake News Media would come down on me with a vengeance. This is beyond a normal mistake. Why isn’t the media reporting it? pic.twitter.com/KkuWLkMfp7— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2020
This is the latest of verbal slip-ups that have amassed scrutiny from Republicans and other dissidents. According to Trump's reelection campaign team, Biden previously claimed that 150 million Americans died from guns.
An unfazed Biden proceeded to chastise the current administration's lax efforts on containing the spread of COVID-19.
“The president wants us to believe there’s a choice between the economy and public health. Amazingly, he still hasn’t grasped the most basic fact of this crisis: to fix the economy, we have to get control over the virus,” Biden stated in a video shared on his Twitter account.
"He’s like a child who still can’t believe this has happened to him. All his whining and self-pity. Well, this pandemic didn’t happen to him; it happened to all of us. And his job isn’t to whine about it; his job is to do something about it to lead,” he added.
Donald Trump is acting like a child who just can’t believe this pandemic has happened to him. pic.twitter.com/06xilwAmlV— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 26, 2020
At the time of this writing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have reported more than 2.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 124,300 deaths from COVID-19 complications in the United States.
The top five states with the most cases are: California (195,571+), New York State (176,716+), Illinois (140,434+), Texas (131,917+), and Florida (111,724+). Meanwhile, New York City alone has more than 215,500 confirmed cases.
Although the president and some state officials have stressed the need to reactivate the economy, the staggering spike in coronavirus cases have prompted some states to halt or backtrack their reopening phases. Such was the case for Texas, where Republican Gov. Greg Abbott had to retreat its aggressive reopening goal after a surge of cases across the South and West.
