Puertorican filmmaker Gadiel J Maya Vélez has won first place in the local competition of the International University Academic Film Festival (FACIUNI), sponsored by DIRECTV, for his film La Insidia, set in the historical context of the 1937 Ponce Massacre. The film will be evaluated in the international phase of the competition next.
The story, set in black and white, tells of a young nationalist, arrested after witnessing the massacre take place. Within the film’s nearly nine-minute duration, the young protagonist (played by Maya Vélez, who is also the screenwriter and director) falls victim to the insidiousness of despotism.
Patience
After a year of rejections from a handful of festivals, Maya Vélez began to doubt himself and his art. FACIUNI wasn’t the first festival to which Maya Vélez submitted La Insidia. In fact, it was his third year trying to enter the festival.
“I'm not achieving anything, I should just give up, this is not my calling,” were just some of the thoughts running through the director’s mind, he revealed in an interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
“When I got the email that I was selected, but not only selected, but the local winner in Puerto Rico - it was such a beautiful moment for me. A moment of self-appreciation and self-healing. It was me telling myself, there's a chance, there's more than a chance - there's a new chapter that I just reached,” he said of the moment of being chosen as the island’s winner.
Historical background
On March 21, 1937, a peaceful nationalist group organized a legal march in the town of Ponce. U.S.appointed Governor General Blanton Winship ordered the police force to intervene. They abruptly halted the march, flanked the nationalists on both sides, then open fired. 21 people died and hundreds more were wounded. Following the massacre, police spun the facts into a fake narrative, alleging that it was the nationalists who had attacked them
Speaking with Maya Vélez, he expressed that he hadn’t heard of the Ponce Massacre until attending a class on documentary-making. A university student at the time, he was shocked that mention of the historical event wasn’t included in his early schooling.
“Since I [heard of] the Ponce Massacre, I've been intrigued. We are supposed to be aware of and appreciate our story. One of the first short films I did was called Boriken, on the Taino revolution. These are things that I promised to myself, if I have the opportunity, I want to tell these stories to my people,” said Maya Vélez.
The film’s aesthetics
“Guerilla film-making…you kind of learn by yourself. That's essentially where I started. Taking bits and pieces obtained from college, then the things I discovered by myself or with a book or youtube video, an article. That’s essentially where I'm coming from,” Maya Vélez said of his film education.
La Insidia was influenced by great filmmakers like Akira Kurosawa and Luis Buñuel, apparent in Maya Vélez’s choice of camera placements to elucidate power dynamics and social class.
The undeniable elegance of black and white in Maya Vélez’s film gives an elemental understanding of the characters’ political views, captures the era of the Ponce Massacre, and, as the filmmaker said, “I just aesthetically love black and white in films”.
Behind the film’s subtle tonal variations, Maya Vélez explained that “We always depict our lives in black and white. Bad or good. Evil or good. And talking about inner purity, Blanco is dressed all in white, but he is the most evil person in the short film. Raul, the nationalist, [has a] pitch black shirt with a white cross. In terms of clothing, he’s the darkest character there, but he is the most closely human to us.”
Social commentary
La Insidia is also a social commentary on the current state of the island.
“In Puerto Rico, the people who follow the independent movement are seen as inferiors - not publicly told, but socially aware of it… People who are in favor of statehood or people who are against it - they are viewed as different social classes. You always hear, if someone says they are in favor of independence, mostly through elderly people, you hear them say ‘You don’t understand, you don’t know what you’re saying,” continued the filmmaker.
Ideas for future films include the story of Lolita Lebrón, a woman who Maya Vélez considers would be a good role model for his younger sister. “I wish my legacy to be - even if I inspire just my sister - to show her she has the right to fight and accomplish things - that's my main purpose,” said Maya Vélez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.