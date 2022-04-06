When Giovanni Pagano came to Puerto Rico trying to escape the cold and isolated streets of a New York City still suffering from the Covid-19 pandemic, he felt he had reached paradise. But despite the warm weather, the beautiful scenery and exquisite food… something was missing.
“I was staying in Aguadilla, in a beautiful house with a great view of the ocean. It was paradise. And when I tasted the food, it reminded me of the coast of Italy. I remember I tried something like fried grouper on top of a bed of vegetables… ‘Freschissimo!’ But the food needed something and the only option at the little restaurant was Medalla,” Giovanni recalled, emphasizing how much he missed the wine Italians associate with fried seafood.
“Don’t get me wrong. The Medalla is very refreshing, but it doesn’t penetrate into the flavor of the fish. So, I thought to myself, the local cuisine needed wines… more lemony, more fresh, more acidic,” Giovanni said.
An eclectic pairing
The Italian importer admits these kinds of wines, particularly the frizzante, would be more appealing to “the younger crowd who seem to prefer their fruity, poppy flavors.”
Frizzante is a sparkling wine with a smaller bubble than “spumante,” such as champagne, and is more affordable. Not surprisingly, it is his best seller.
“It goes well with fried calamari… you have the texture, a little oil… you need the acidity, the lemony flavor. It is the same thing with ‘tostones’… you have the crunchiness, the little oil, so you need the acidity,” boldly stated Giovanni, who went as far as saying that a frizzante would pair well with “bacalaítos” and even “alcapurrías.”
“More mature people prefer the classics and are a little bit scared, or maybe a little insulted, by these flavors. Still, we’ve had some people coming in and saying ‘I only drink Ribera del Duero,’ and two weeks later they come back and buy frizzante to go,” he said with satisfaction.
Giovanni contends that, while natural wines may seem “too different, too adventurous for people of certain sensibilities,” they quickly get hooked.
A couple of months ago, Giovanni opened the “Scuola di Vino” on Ponce de León Avenue, in Santurce, and started peddling his wines and chatting with whomever ventures into the “school”.
The curriculum at the “Scuola di Vino” is framed on one basic principle: drinking wine should be a fun experience. And the customer gets that from the moment he/she steps into “di scuola.”
Some of the labels available to the would-be connoisseur are “Tropicale,” “Toro,” “Mosca” and “Chupa Cabra,” among others.
Intent on broadening the Puerto Rican palate Giovanni decided to provide a new catalog of artisanal natural wines. Not that natural wines are unknown to Puerto Ricans –Prosecco wines are well known here– but he was looking to expand on the possibilities and experiences when drinking wine. And natural wines, aside from a personal preference, provided the casually surprising element Giovanni aspires to develop among Puerto Ricans.
Origins
The term “natural wine” refers to a generalized movement among winemakers for production of wine using simple or traditional methods. Although there is no uniform definition of natural wine, it is usually produced without the use of pesticides or herbicides and with few or no additives. Typically, natural wine is produced on a small scale using traditional rather than industrial techniques and fermented with native yeast.
The natural wine movement originated in France and spread throughout the world from there, particularly Italy, which has a rich wine making tradition.
“We have people that learned in France and are coming back to Italy, buying land and training a lot of different people, and it is now spreading,” Giovanni said. “Within the movement you start to have specific differentiations between makers –some add a little sulfur [sulfites] and there are the hardcore natural wine makers that don’t put anything in their wines.
“I’m convinced the new generation of wine drinkers want more fruity flavors, they want to have fun, and this wines are approachable, refreshing, less formal… and for those concerned about health they have no preservatives, low sugar and are not chemically engineered,” said Giovanni.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.