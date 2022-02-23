World Central Kitchen (WCK), a non-governmental organization dedicated to providing meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises, will return this Saturday, Feb. 26 to the Mercado de Alimentos (Food Market) in Santurce, along with members of its Network of Food Producers to promote support for local farmers.
The Food Market is a space where local farmers have the opportunity to market and sell their products directly to the public, and at the same time, support smallholder farmers, fishers, and small food-related businesses with climate change mitigation and adaptation programs.
In post-disaster communities, WCK’s immediate goal is to help its partners revitalize their operations and begin to regrow their long-term capacity for food production, distribution, and sales. The long-term goal is to contribute to system-wide improvements in food and nutrition security and sustainability by building the capacity of local communities to produce their own food.
“We don’t just deliver raw ingredients and expect people to fend for themselves. And we don’t just dump free food into a disaster zone: we source and hire locally wherever we can, to jump-start economic recovery through food,” said José Andrés, founder of WCK. “After a disaster, food is the fastest way to rebuild our sense of community. We can put people back to work preparing it, and we can put lives back together by fighting hunger.”
The Food Market in Santurce is one of the few farmers’ market in the San Juan Metropolitan Area where people can buy fresh meat directly from producers. This week, those visiting the market will have the opportunity to buy fresh lamb from Rosa Martínez’s Katahdor farm in Hatillo.
Martínez started her business in 2017 and received a grant from WCK last year to improve the farm’s animal feed warehouse. She used part of the grant to buy better quality animal food to improve the quality of the end product.
As part of WCK’s farmers’ market event, the people from “Leña Eh” food truck will be demonstrating different grilling techniques.
Other producers participating in the market event are Puerto Rico Agrotech (season fruits and vegetables), “Entre Panas” (breads and other gluten-free products), “Nueva Cosecha” (hot sauces, marmalades and season fruits), and Levain Artisan Breads (artisan breads and pastries).
The Food Market in Santurce takes place every second and fourth Saturday of the month, from 9:00am to 1:00pm at the Miramar Food Truck Park, on Ponce de León Avenue.
