The renowned non-profit organiztion Women in Music (WIM) arrives in Puerto Rico, establishing its first chapter in the Greater Antilles to continue the education and empowerment of females in music. Women in Music will be celebrating its official launch at the Casablanca Museum located at the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture building in Old San Juan next Thursday, Feb. 10 200 from 7:00 pm.
The event, which will be free of charge and open to the public, will feature the participation of Maricarmen Tuti Bou, vice president and director of Sony Music Puerto Rico, Soraya Sánchez, TV producer, events and artist manager, Lorna Robles, general manager of El Cartel Records, Ana Pagán, music supervisor, and other industry professionals who will help the organizatio connect and expand their network. As part of the experience, there will be area for one-on-one mentoring by experts, a presentation by the Puerto Rico chapter, music, and networking.
Women in Music is a non-profit organization originally founded in 1985 that now encompasses a worldwide network of over 25 chapters, includign Puerto Rico, which works to educate, empower, and advance women in music. The organization is comprised of women in the music industry who serve as record label executives, music technology entrepreneurs, artist managers, composers, musicians, lawyers, recording engineers, agents, publicists, studio owners, music publishers, marketers, students, and many more.
Currently, WIM has partners such as Distrokid, CDBaby, Tunecore, TikTok, among others, who provide opportunitites and seminars for those involved in the organization.
The event, which is part of the program for the celebration of San Juan's 500th anniversary, will give attendees the opportunity to join the WIM Puerto Rico chapter, allowing them to enjoy all the benefits, participate in this year's events, and connect with invaluable resources to continue growing in the music industry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.