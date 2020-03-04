Editor’s note: This is the second article in a series.
Mister Rogers: “To die is human and anything human is mentionable. Anything mentionable is manageable.”
Hopefully, you are prepared with the documents I wrote about in the first part of this series on how to prepare for a loved one’s death. As part of this process, it would be advisable to have enough cash on hand to cover upcoming living, legal and funeral expenses. Funds may no longer be available because of probate laws.
Organizing the funeral:
1. If your loved one dies at the hospital, the hospital will assist you with the transport.The body can be picked up by a mortuary (by law, a mortuary must provide price information over the phone).
2. If your loved one dies at home and is under hospice care, call the hospice. They can certify the death and help transport the body.
3. If your loved one dies at home without hospice care, call 911. If there isn’t a DNR, paramedics will try to start emergency procedures. Be aware that if your loved one dies at home there could be an investigation that may require an autopsy.
4. You will need a legal death pronouncement from a doctor or coroner. With the death certificate explaining the cause of death, you can collect a final paycheck or claim life insurance. However, the coroner’s offices seem to be behind in their paperwork, which means it can take a while to obtain these certificates. Get various copies of the original death certificate because you will need them for everything. The coroner’s office typically offers 10 copies - ask for more.
5. Know where the person planned on being buried or cremated. If the person was in the military or belonged to a fraternal or religious group, contact that organization. They may have burial benefits.
6. Consider whether you need or want additional financial assistance for the funeral and burial. Help might be available from a number of sources, including a church, union or fraternal organization that the deceased belonged to.
7. Write the obituary and place it in the newspaper. Remember to include whether people should send cards, flowers or donations. Do not include details such as the exact date of birth or home address because this can be used for identity theft or could turn the person’s home into a target for thieves.
8. Organize a post-funeral gathering. Have friends and family spread the word about the service. Don’t forget to contact the person’s employer, if he or she was working. Request information about benefits. Ask whether there was a life insurance policy through the company.
These are just guidelines that I have learned from my friends whose loved ones have passed away. Please be sure to always seek legal advice.
