Mother’s Day is one of the most important and awaited celebrations of the year. Whether it’s our biological mother, adoptive mother, the grandmother who raised us, the aunt or neighbor that was there for us, etc., it is THE day to show our appreciation and give back for all they have done for us.
But have you ever thought about what MOM really wants? This is the guiding question for our newest A&Answers study titled: What Mothers Really Want 2022
Last year, a reported 25% of participants decided to opt-out of Mother’s day celebrations. The pandemic - and the resulting quarantining and difficulty of traveling, as well as economic struggles it caused - kept people from truly enjoying the holiday with their loved ones.
As people feel more optimistic about the Pandemic, a renewed sense of hope drives them to celebrate this year’s Mother’s Day in the company of our loved ones. In fact, for Mom, this year is going to be about the joy and emotional experience of finally being able to spend time close to their loved ones - their children, grandchildren, and close family.
They are also looking for experiences that take their mind off the daily grind, such as a spa, a trip, or not having to cook. Most participants are considering a budget of $50 to $100 for their Mother’s Day gift this year, although about 33% are considering spending over $100.
Did you know that according to Mothers, the most frequent gifts they receive on Mother’s Day are: clothing (59%), perfumes (51%), and going out to eat (42%)? But did you know that they would enjoy going out to eat (42%), taking a trip (35%), receiving a cute new outfit (34%), a fresh perfume (33%), or even a gift certificate to their favorite store or restaurant (32%)?
In contrast to what they usually receive, mothers actually want to have experiences with their families or special time for themselves.
It’s important this year to appeal to the joy and emotional experience of finally being able to spend time close to their loved ones as they have been waiting for this for the past couple of years.
