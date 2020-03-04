It is very common to confuse yoga and Pilates. However, these two disciplines, although similar in that they are low intensity and low impact, have one very specific difference: yoga is about flexibility and stability, whilst Pilates is about flexibility and strength.
Pilates
Dating back to 1912, Pilates is a discipline that emerged out of a need to rehabilitate bedridden soldiers during World War I. It’s inventor, Joseph Pilates, would rig springs to the men’s beds so that they could exercise against resistance. Fast forward over a century, and reformer Pilates studios are popping up all over Puerto Rico, as locals finally join the craze.
Aside from being a great physical rehabilitation tool, Pilates also helps gain mindfulness, connect to the inner workings of the body and increase lung capacity, among other benefits.
“The fundamentals of Pilates take place on a mat. From the mat, we can move on to any of the machines. For me, what the reformer does is help those who do not have enough strength in their core, lack coordination or have back problems. The machine helps them stay in control of their bodies so that they can eventually develop it,” said Viviana Pastor, a certified Pilates reformer instructor in San Juan.
“Originally, Pilates was actually named Contrology because it was about a person’s capacity to control the body and all its parts, as well as learning to isolate the muscles, which is what Pilates does most, it helps one control muscles. Pilates is fundamentally focused on the core and the flexibility of one’s back. Joseph Pilates used to say that a person is as young or as old as their spine flexibility,” continued Pastor, who teaches over 80 people a week.
Mat Pilates, the precursor to Pilates reformer, includes over 500 exercises that can be modified to any age or fitness level. As with the reformer, mat Pilates is a mind and body practice.
Bernice Lafitte, a certified Polestar Mat Pilates and Power Pilates instructor, stumbled upon the practice in 2006 after battling thyroid cancer.
“I was very weak, had no energy and a compromised immune system. After visiting many doctors, I still felt unwell so I decided to start Pilates as a rehab method, “ said Lafitte, who is currently working on her Lolita’s Legacy certification.
“My body needed stretching, but I had no idea I could also strengthen it without impact. Not only that, but the breathing helped me calm my mind and focus on me, my present and my healing,” she continued.
Lafitte, who trains private clients and also teaches group classes, believes firmly in the restorative power of Pilates and its overall fitness and wellness benefits.
“Pilates is a body conditioning method that entails the integration and compromise of the whole body, not only the musculoskeletal. Mind, body and spirit need to work in unison through conscious breathing and coordination in order to perform the exercises,” continued Lafitte.
In her years as an instructor, Lafitte has seen firsthand how Pilates has positively affected the lives of her clients and relishes in bearing witness to their improvements.
“I have seen how people who couldn’t even play with their grandchild or pick something up from the floor have managed to do it; how people have minimized neck and back pain through Pilates. I love to share with my clients the knowledge I have gained and to be able to see them meet their goals,” she said.
A great number of Pilates studios may be found in the San Juan metro area. Pastor may be found at Pil@teros, which has outposts at Suchville in Guaynabo and on Ashford Avenue in Condado. For more information on classes, follow them on Instagram @pilaterospr or @vivianapastorarguello. Bernice Lafitte offers private sessions and teaches at Liv Fitness Clubs in Guaynabo and Condado. She may be reached at (787) 994-7394 or over Instagram @bernicelafitte_trainer.
Yoga
Yoga is a practice that involves movement, breath and meditation to bring together the mind, body and spirit. The word yoga, derived from the Sanskrit word “yuj” means “to join,” as in the union between one’s body and mind, individual consciousness with universal consciousness.
Dating as far back as 2700 BC, the practice has evolved to include a wide array of types meant to suit every person’s need. From Ashtanga yoga, which involves physically demanding postures, to AcroYoga, which combines fitness with the play of acrobatics, the healing and movement of therapeutics and the balance and connection of traditional yoga, according to AcroYoga International.
In Puerto Rico, one can easily contact private instructors, take a class at the beach or visit a local studio, as is the case with Ashtanga Yoga in Ocean Park, which opened in 2005.
David Kyle, a certified instructor and the proprietor of Ashtanga Yoga, grew up as an avid athlete, dancer and acrobat before an injury thrust him into the world of yoga.
“Yoga gave me the experience and the opportunity to manifest this experience within myself and by myself. It is a very physically and mentally challenging practice that creates deep heat unlike any other practice,” said Kyle, who’s been practicing yoga for 20 years and teaches traditional and non-traditional Ashtanga yoga.
“Yoga is the glue that binds and unites all wellness practices: body, mind and spirit,” he continued.
If one’s idea of a workout involves a more collaborative environment, AcroYoga may be the perfect fit to assist on a path to holistic well-being.
“I love fun and interactive class formats. Bootcamp and fitness should include laughter, sweat, smiles and grunts. My yoga classes are a blend of different lineages modified for the western mind and body and adapted for the individuals who show up that particular day. Yoga is a way to move the body to release the mind. Regardless of class format or preference, the goal is for you to feel better leaving than when you arrived,” said Megan Haligowski, a certified wellness coach, personal trainer and yoga instructor who believes in a personalized approach to wellness.
“Each person is unique, with specific needs, wants, injuries, health history, likes and dislikes. It is important to think on your toes and to be flexible in a program designed to keep it fun and effective,” said Haligowski, who has been teaching yoga since 2003 and is trained in AcroYoga, Sivananda Hatha Yoga and Rocket Vinyasa.
Haligowski may be found on Instagram as @megandurga and online at http://www.sutrafitadventures.com. For more information on David Kyle and his studio, Ashtanga Yoga, located at 1950 McLeary Ave. in San Juan, log on to http://www.ashtangayogapr.com.
