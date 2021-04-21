When filmmaker Juan C. Linares, a native of San Juan, moved to Chicago in 2015, he soon realized that he would be engulfed by dichotomic cultural barriers.
On the one hand, as a Puerto Rican living in the U.S. mainland, he is considered an ethnic minority. On another, being white entails he has a set of “social privileges” that exclude him from racism and marginalization, unlike Latin Americans with darker skin. Because he doesn’t fit the narrow mold of Latino physical attributes and is allowed to enjoy the social benefits that come with his physical appearance, his own identity as a Latin American is questioned or shunned by some of his peers.
Meanwhile, his Spanish name, Juan, is regularly anglicized by white Americans as “Warren,” much to his chagrin. His experiences as a white Latino in the United States inspired him to write and direct a short film depicting his struggles.
“What happens most frequently is that white people don’t understand my name well, even though it is an extremely common name, and they assume my name is Warren—my theory is that it’s because my skin is white. I see it more as an inconvenience because it invalidates my identity as a Puerto Rican. On another hand, many Latinos, including Puerto Ricans, think I am of any other ethnicity except my own. They have called me Italian, Egyptian, Jewish, North American, Spaniard; all except Puerto Rican. I used that as an inspiration for the short and I gave it a twist closer to my sense of humor, which tends to be darker,” Linares told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL.
That is how “Warren?” was born, a 14-minute short film that was selected for the 37th Chicago Latino Film Festival (CLFF).
Starring Ian Daryk Ramos, the protagonist, named Juan, is a dissatisfied worker looking for better career opportunities. However, both in his professional and personal life, his name is repeatedly mistaken by Americans. Even when pronounced correctly, it is mocked and degraded, reducing his own identity to a joke.
His identity is also put into question by other Hispanic Americans who have darker or olive-toned skin, who assume he is a white American, even when they hear him speak Spanish. The combination of these factors, paired with being distanced from his family, have clearly taken a toll on the main character, who is often seen with a squeezable toy that he uses for stress relief.
Despite the complex social issues portrayed —diverting concepts of Hispanicity, prejudice, racial bias, isolation, otherness and sense of self, among others—Linares delivers with his self-described dark humor, as well as ironic undertones.
In less than 15 minutes, he perfectly encapsulates the cultural dilemma that affects many Puerto Ricans who emigrate stateside. And with more Puerto Ricans living in the United States than the archipelago, this affair gains even more prevalence. Furthermore, any white Latin American can see their struggles reflected in “Warren?.”
As for the anglicization of his name, that is an affair that affects many Latin Americans and immigrants from non-English-speaking countries.
For example, iconic Puerto Rican baseball player Roberto Clemente denounced attempts to strip his Hispanic identity by calling him “Bob” or “Bobby” when he played for the Pittsburgh Pirates until his untimely passing. Like him, Linares hopes that Americans will learn names in foreign languages rather than expecting immigrants and people with different heritages to accommodate themselves and their own identities, for their benefit.
“I want them to laugh and empathize with the main character and his mood. But what I want most is for all those people who have had their names mispronounced, regardless of which part of the world they come, to learn that they are not alone; it’s something that happens constantly. Also, for people to place more effort in pronouncing other people’s names correctly. It is a show of respect, even more so if the person is from another country, it’s common courtesy,” Linares said when asked about how he seeks to inspire his audience.
As for being selected for the CLFF, he affirmed that “it fills me with happiness that I have been selected. It is a festival that has been going on for more than 30 years promoting Latino culture in America and I’m proud to be a part of it.” This year, the Festival took place between April 8 and 18. The short was played before "Overnight" (De la noche a la mañana).
"Warren?" is poised to compete in other festivals, with its release to the public to be disclosed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.