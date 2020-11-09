In order to establish a dynamic, cultural, and educational platform around human rights, this year the first edition of the Vieques Film and Human Rights Festival (FCDHV by its Spanish initials) will take place between December 10 and 13.
The event will have a hybrid offer (mostly virtual), which includes local filmmakers, artists, musicians from Vieques, collaborations with film and human rights festivals in Latin America and the world; between face-to-face screenings in open spaces on Vieques, as well as online workshops.
The international festival aims to be a space for the empowerment and strengthening of local film projects, organizations, and initiatives focused on or with a human rights perspective, highlighting the role of communities in the realization and consolidation of memory, truth, and justice.
The activity aspires to create a community that takes cinema as its starting point to dialogue not only around artistic forms, but also about the most urgent issues to attend to in our context.
The festival will launch on December 10, in commemoration of International Human Rights Day, and will run until December 13, with virtual and face-to-face screenings in open spaces, virtual workshops and cultural experiences for all ages, in an inclusive environment that celebrates equal rights.
The talks, workshops, and conversations with the participation of special guests, directors, producers, actors, and others will be announced soon.
The activities will be free-of-charge.
In this first edition, the film selection committee is made up of a select group of human rights activists, critics, and filmmakers who will be announced later.
