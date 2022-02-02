The iconic La Concha Resort hotel will celebrate Valentine’s Day with a delicious dinner Monday, February 14, from 7:00 p.m. in the Perla room.
“For Valentine’s Day we have prepared an exquisite culinary experience to enjoy in a unique space. Our iconic Perla room, with its curved windows from which you can see the sea, will be the setting for this dinner designed by Executive Chef Erika Gómez, together with pastry chef Nasha Fondeur,” said José C. Padín, general manager of La Concha Resort.
The celebration starts at 6:00 p.m. in the lobby with a welcome cocktail as a prelude to the dinner that will feature vegetarian options for each course. Once in the Perla room, diners will start the tasting with Palmier mushrooms with goat cheese whipped with honey as an amuse bouche. For the first course, you will be able to select between shrimp bisque with brandy butter toast on brioche bread; tuna tartar with shallots, cilantro, avocado, sesame ponzu vinaigrette with root chips; or, for a vegetarian option, a goat cheese tart with local mixed greens, roasted tomatoes, spring onions, sweet pecans and a watermelon balsamic vinaigrette.
Alternatives for the main course are beef tenderloin served with celery purée, asparagus and demi glaze; shrimp and scallops with roasted corn risotto and bacon jam; or exotic wild mushrooms along with a lentil stew, Yukon potato croquette, spinach and wine and mushroom jus. Chef Gómez will serve a dish from her selection prior to dessert and in this last course there will be a variety of decadent mignardises (miniature sweets).
The dinner for lovers at La Concha Resort has a cost of $125.00 per person, plus taxes and tips. It also includes a welcome drink per person and covers the car parking fee.
