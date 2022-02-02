On Sunday the 13th, the SOCIAL restaurant will be presenting an exceptional brunch, called From Me 2 Me, which will serve to celebrate self-love and pamper yourself a little. From Me 2 Me Brunch will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. with a fixed price menu that includes, among other delicacies, a tasting of chocolate-based desserts.
Brunch will begin with a basket of fresh artisan pastries, followed by a choice of entrées from which to choose: Almond French Toast with Bourbon Maple Syrup, fresh berries, honey and almonds; avocado toast on sourdough bread with chia seeds with poached eggs and asparagus and arugula salad; Crispy Chicken and Bacon Donuts with Muenster Cheese and French Fries; Benedictine eggs with crab and brioche bread; lemon ricotta pancakes with cookie crumbs and lemon syrup and honey glaze; wedge salad with crispy bacon, blue cheese and tomatoes; truffled mac n’ cheese with smoked cheese sauce and egg sunny side up; rib sandwich with Swiss cheese, pickled onions and french fries; or Angus beef and Iberian chorizo burger with fried egg and mozzarella cheese on brioche bread with roasted garlic mayonnaise.
There will also be a station to make tortillas with ingredients such as ham, chorizo, mushrooms, tomato, pepper and cheese. The brunch closes with a chocolate dessert bar, created by the hotel’s pastry chef, Edgardo Quiles.
Special cocktails, Cava and traditional cocktails will also be served for the occasion.
This fixed price menu is $42.00 for adults and $28.00 for children under 12 years old, not including tips and taxes.
