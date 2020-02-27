Radio Universidad, the University of Puerto Rico's (UPR) radio station (89.7FM and 88.3FM) will bring back "Mayormente a capella," a program specialized in choral music, on March 1 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. and March 4 from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The space, produced once again by Guarionex Morales Matos, is being reintroduced as Cadena Radio Universidad celebrates its 40th anniversary. The radio station affirmed in a missive that this time around the program will feature "the same structure in terms of content, but giving each broadcast a format of greater agility, richness, and sound variety."

The program's transmission will encompass a diverse offer of composers, pieces, and repertoires of medieval, Renaissance, Baroque, classical, romantic, impressionist and contemporary choral music, as well as popular and folk music.

"Mayormente a capella" will have its own support and dissemination network on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as at the radio station's social media pages.

Morales Matos previously worked as a producer at the "Mayormente a capella" radio series for eight years, from 2004 to 2012. He has also served as a professor of music and art history at the Central University of Bayamón. In 2001, he founded the Orfeón San Juan Bautista, a secular professional choral group of which he is co-director. As an arranger and composer, his work exceeds a hundred titles, composed primarily of a cappella choral works, and has several publications to his name.