‘Tis the season to be spooky and it seems that many people are ready to celebrate Halloween again, not just in Puerto Rico but the U.S. mainland as well.
The 2021 Halloween season is full of excitement, as chocolate and candy sales are up and consumers are ready to maximize their fun during the Halloween season, according to the National Confectioners Association (NCA).
Retailers are going strong on their Halloween sets, with about 27 percent more seasonal items per store than in 2020, based on a nationwide survey of 1,500 adults conducted by the NCA. Consumers are planning to celebrate in a big way, including young parents – 93 percent of whom say they plan to celebrate Halloween this year. And sales of chocolate and candy are up 48 percent over 2020 and nearly 60 percent over 2019.
The survey also found that 80 percent of Americans plan to trick-or-treat this year, while 82 percent said they are confident they will find safe and creative ways to celebrate the Halloween season.
Many people do have a so-called sweet tooth. Most people in the U.S. enjoy chocolate and candy two to three times per week, averaging about 40 calories per day and just one teaspoon of added sugar per day – this includes seasonal celebrations like Halloween.
“Chocolate and candy sales have come roaring back during the 2021 Halloween season as excitement continues to grow and consumers tell us they’re ready to celebrate. About 82 percent of Americans say they plan to celebrate Halloween – including 93 percent of millennial parents,” said John Downs, NCA president and CEO.
“And retailers are going strong on Halloween displays this year, with iconic orange and black sets coming back in a big way. Up from 80 percent in 2020, 87 percent of people say they will purchase the same amount – or more – of Halloween candy this year,” he added. “Which all makes sense, because what would the Halloween season be without chocolate and candy?”
However, LendingTree warned consumers not to overspend on Halloween this year, whether it’s for candy and party supplies, outdoor decorations and costumers. “Throughout the pandemic, we’ve heard of people going above and beyond when it comes to holidays and other events to make up for how crummy the last couple of years have been,” said Matt Schulz, LendingTree’s credit card expert. “Don’t let your big Halloween blowout turn into debt, though. One evening of fun isn’t worth it if it is followed by months of debt.”
For more information, log on to
https://www.lendingtree.com/credit-cards/study/halloween-spending-survey/.
