As the Puerto Rican government gradually reopens the economy, under siege due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the island’s higher learning institutions have been forced to transition their education models to offer their programs online, with no certainty on when they can return to normalcy — prompting both advances and setbacks to students and faculty alike.

Although institutions like Nova Southeastern University (NSU) already had a hybrid or fully online model for most of its courses, many other colleges and universities have had to venture into new territories to sustain the academic term from a distance.

THE WEEKLY JOURNAL interviewed students, faculty, and administrative leaders to discuss how their institutions are faring amid the lockdown.

Dr. Eduardo Lugo, psychologist and professor at the University of Puerto Rico’s (UPR) Mayagüez campus and the Ana G. Méndez University (AGM) system, said that professors were forced to seek different means to cater to their students.

Some universities have pre-established online programs, such as Blackboard or Edmodo, but professors have nonetheless implemented a variety of tools to facilitate both the teaching and learning experience.

Lugo, for example, likes to use Google Meets and WhatsApp. Dr. Jesús Santiago, professor at the doctoral level at NSU and bachelor level at AGM, also incorporates WhatsApp in his classes, as well as Zoom.

Uncertainty Looms Over Many Workers Amid the Pandemic While some adapt, others are struggling to make ends meet

While these professors appreciate the new tools at their disposal, some colleagues were not as welcoming. Manuel J. Fernós, president of the InterAmerican University (Inter), said that some professors who were already close to retirement left early because they were inexperienced with digital technology. Their classes were thus reassigned to other professors.

Moreover, students’ reactions to long-distance learning have been mixed.

Karina Ramírez, an undergraduate student at Universidad Sagrado Corazón, said that her remote courses have been laden with distractions and organizational issues.

“In-campus classes offer a type of organization that you don’t have in virtual lessons. For example, if somebody begins to talk, everyone begins to talk and [the class] becomes unintelligible. Also, my Internet connection falters sometimes and I can’t understand what the professors say, whereas in the classroom I can understand everything and there aren’t unnecessary interruptions,” explained Ramírez, who uses Blackboard and Zoom to take classes in real-time.

Alexandra Rosario, a student at Inter’s Law School, uses Blackboard, Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Twen. She said that she has encountered minor inconveniences, but her experience has not been entirely unsatisfactory.

“This is a situation that varies with every professor because there isn’t uniformity on the way or the platform through which long-distance courses are taught and this is because the administration excuses them as academic freedom,” Rosario asserted.

Addressing Students’ Needs

A recurring concern among some interviewees is the lack of accessibility offered to students from low-income backgrounds who don’t have the equipment required to pursue their classes, or whose access is limited.

“I know of classmates who live with seven people in one home and have to take the class under those circumstances. Likewise, I’ve also learned of single mothers and others who have to care for their elderly parents, among other problems caused by this emergency,” Rosario detailed.

Puerto Rico Experiencing ‘Mental Health Pandemic’ Experts warn of pandemic’s toll on residents’ already vulnerable states of mind

From a psychologist’s standpoint, Lugo remarked, “life became exponentially complicated and the university thinks that life remains the same, and that is not the reality.”

He added, "We have, particularly in Puerto Rico, where people have suffered trauma after trauma ... a lot of childhood and youth who are managing these traumas and practically nobody thinks about the mental health needs of these young people.

According to Lugo, students who don’t have equal access to resources are experiencing a type of discrimination.

Students from the Inter’s Metropolitan campus in San Juan decried on social media that one professor demanded they buy a computer just one week prior to a test’s due date.

“If you do not have a laptop or webcam, I am letting you know in advance so that you purchase one online or to communicate with Mr. Jairo Pulido so he may offer a solution,” the email reads. Pulido, in turn, responded to one of the students that it is up to her and the professor to seek alternative mechanisms.

Fernós clarified that this mindset is incongruent with the university’s policy, noting that Inter is making an effort to allow its campuses to lend computers to students in need.

“Through the Association of Private Colleges and Universities, I am proposing for La Fortaleza, through the Executive Order, to allow students who have issues taking their tests from home to take them in the universities with prior appointments, maintaining social distancing protocols,” he said.

Rosario stated that it would be premature to make such a determination, but affirmed that the faculty and student leadership have helped low-income students by distributing food and 800 pounds of produce.

Moreover, student organizations have developed scholarships to assist students in need, while the faculty has managed these donations. “However, direct aid from the administration has been few,” she added.

Regarding student support, University of Puerto Rico (UPR) President Jorge Haddock said in a televised interview on “Jugando Pelota Dura” that the public institution requested the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) to suspend any tuition spikes for the next two or three years.

Top 25 universities with $350 billion total in endowments were allocated $800 million in coronavirus aid (The Center Square) – Roughly $800 million was allocated to the country's top 25 universities and colleges that have endowments totaling $350 billion, according to OpenTheBooks.com, a nonprofit watchdog organization.

“We estimate that we will lose $54 million in revenue this semester on top of the $333 million that was already cut [by the FOMB]. We asked… to be provided those $54 million and to eliminate [budget] cuts... That will allow us to help students,” Haddock said.

Under the U.S. Cares Act, the UPR was assigned an $81.1 million economic stimulus, of which half will be distributed to its undergraduate and graduate students, although this process has not started yet. Private institutions were assigned a total of $324 million under the same law and some have already begun disbursing these funds.

Students Challenge Reimbursements

The Associated Press reported last week that at least 26 colleges in the U.S. mainland are facing class-action lawsuits from students who are demanding reimbursements for the academic semester, citing discontent with how the institutions have managed the transition to remote courses. Because on-campus facilities are closed, with few exceptions, some universities in Puerto Rico are offering refunds for certain fees.

The Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico — with campuses in Arecibo, Mayagüez and Ponce — made headlines in late April when it announced that it would reimburse between 50 percent and 100 percent of fees, including labs, parking, housing and field trips. The university’s vice president, José A. Frontera, explained that if students have debts to the institution, the refunds would be applied to that balance.

Nonprofit Selected to Manage UPR Scholarship Fund The Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority (AAFAF by its Spanish acronym…

On April 29, students of the Inter’s Law School received an email addressing Catholic University’s decision.

“In that [email], rather than giving us the information on how the… refunds would be distributed or any other relevant information, the entire missive was focused on clarifying that Catholic University was not going to reimburse 50 percent of tuition costs, but university fees and that these would be applied to the upcoming semester,” Rosario affirmed.

Rosario said that the institution categorized $415 as fees in her enrollment, so she expected to receive more than $200. However, she expressed dismay in a public Facebook post when she only received $22.50, roughly 11.25 percent of what she expected, with other students voicing similar concerns on social media.

Asked about this particular, Fernós said, “if [she] received $22.50, I surmise that it is from the parking fee of $45 and they received a credit for half of the semester... Given that the physical closure occurred on March 15, that is half of the semester. Whatever [she] paid in fees that semester will be reimbursed by half.” Alas, the Law School’s website confirms that fees (cuotas) amount to at least $415, the exact sum detailed in Rosario’s enrollment rundown.

Likewise, Ramírez received a refund for the parking fee in Sagrado Corazón but asserted that she and her classmates should be reimbursed for the entire cost of enrollment this semester.

“As one of the people dissatisfied with the change in courses, I would like the option of receiving a reimbursement [for the semester] because my grades have been severely affected throughout the process,” she stated.

Meanwhile, students at Inter’s campuses who were enrolled in lab sessions or supervised practice — such as in Natural Sciences, Communications, internships and others — are able to take the main class remotely but will face an “incomplete” on these complementary courses. While they won’t be reimbursed for these programs, Fernós said that students will not be charged when they re-enroll once the pertaining premises are open.

Adopting New Tools For The Long Run

Although universities’ predominantly remote offering may be temporary, the tools espoused while under lockdown have persuaded academic communities to rethink traditional learning models, urging some to consider their use post-coronavirus.

THE WEEKLY JOURNAL asked if the present scenario could also shift the mindset of those who may dismiss the quality of online learning.

“There are countless science-based studies… that have proved the effectiveness of online learning as a tool for the university training process,” Santiago said. Indeed, the “2020 Online Education Trends Report” conducted by Best Colleges revealed that 95 percent of students surveyed in 2019 said they would recommend online education.

Internet Use Spikes During Lockdown Telecommunications companies adjusting their operations accordingly

“I believe it has been a learning process for many. I know of professors who have dared to try tools they didn’t know of and I am sure that they will look at them as enrichment alternatives once face-to-face teaching resumes… Students have also been able to learn different alternatives that could facilitate the learning process,” Santiago added.

But for digital tools to flourish in a post-pandemic scenario, the consensus among students is that universities must ensure equal access to these platforms and their respective equipment, as well as a uniform teaching model.

"It is also a question of what is the disposition of private companies in Puerto Rico, which I think have been largely absent in this pandemic. What is the availability that companies have to help and sustain these people.," Lugo said.