Throughout the present coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency and the resulting instabilities and uncertainties, a constant has been a ubiquitous need for entertainment, prompting scores of artists and musicians to share their talents via social and digital media. The Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra (OSPR) and the Musical Arts Corporation (CAM) aim to assess that thirst for cultural enrichment starting today with the 64th Casals Festival, one of the most prestigious classical music events in this hemisphere.
The Casals Festival was founded in 1956 by maestro Pablo Casals, a prestigious Spanish cellist, composer, and conductor who made his home in Puerto Rico and eventually founded the OSPR, earning himself a high spot in the island’s cultural history. Since its inception, the Festival has presented a number of celebrated musicians from around the world, gracing local concert halls and attracting enthusiasts and connoisseurs from Puerto Rico and the rest of the globe.
Due to the event’s distinguished profile and importance for local heritage, OSPR Musical Director and Casals Festival Artistic Director Maximiano Valdés, as well as CAM Executive Director Carlos Ruiz, affirmed to THE WEEKLY JOURNAL that postponing the Festival over the pandemic was “not debatable.”
“This is a mission; doing it or not doing it was not debatable. It had to be done and we decided to move it forward. For this we have had, of course, the determination of the executive director and the entire administration… We have made this possible working together. It’s up to me to select the artists and the repertoire, and everyone else has been working to make it possible,” Valdés said.
“It is a highly important cultural heritage; the most important in terms of classical music. It has a place of prominence regarding the classical artistic manifestation in America and the world. It is the most prestigious festival in the Americas, and, therefore, it was our duty not to interrupt it,” he added.
Although the pieces to be played throughout the event are meant to be enjoyed at a symphony hall or theater, Valdés and Ruiz praised that this year people from multiple backgrounds will be able to enjoy the concerts. Moreover, the digitalization of this annual Festival will open Puerto Rico’s music industry to international markets.
“More than ever, culture is seen as an essential part of the Puerto Rican lifestyle and daily life; the enjoyment they have had in the last 100 days of a large number of artists throughout Puerto Rico who exhibit their art, and in this case it’s free. And projects like this that highlight a genre that is not commercial, that is part of our musical history, with an orchestra that turned 60 recently and with a Festival that turned 64, maintains the validity of cultural projects in Puerto Rico that have transcended… Puerto Ricans continue to support everything that is quality artistic material, which we are used to and that until now we are very proud of,” Ruiz stated.
The CAM executive director said that a typical Casals Festival will attract roughly 4,000 attendees, whereas they expect to achieve that number of viewers in just the first concert. Although future editions would be held in-site, the directors do not dismiss the idea of broadcasting them through digital platforms for the enjoyment of all.
He also noted that this work is the product, not only of the musicians involved, but of Puerto Rican labor that made the event's online streaming possible—such as video editors, graphic designers, publicity, and others.
Asked how he feels to carry Casals’ legacy, Ruiz said, “I believe that the legacy of Master Casals, tempered to our times, is a task of great responsibility, of a rescue to the intentional memory of when this began and also to see that purpose, that intention that there was during this time of creating in Puerto Rico this type of cultural tourism, of this musical education.”
The concerts will take place from July 2-8, starting at 8:00 p.m. each, and can be accessed at the Facebook pages of the Musical Arts Corporation and El Nuevo Día.
Below, the schedule for the 64th edition of the Casals Festival:
July 2 - The Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra and Yoyo-Ma
American cellist Yoyo-Ma and the OSPR start off this much anticipated event, featuring, among others, ‘The Pines of Rome,’ by Italian composer Ottorino Respighi.
July 3 - Ingrid Fliter
Argentinean pianist Ingrid Fliter will play to sonatas by Ludwig van Beethoven, including ‘The Tempest.’ Valdés specifically requested sonatas by Beethoven to commemorate the composer's 250th birthday year.
July 4 - Rafael Aguirre
From Spain, guitarist Rafael Aguirre will present a series of works from the classical Spanish guitar repertoire—such as works by composers Enrique Granados and Isaac Albéniz—as well as repertoires from Latin America.
July 5 - Stephen Hough
British pianist Stephen Hough will present a cohesive program featuring works by composers Ferrucio Busoni, Johann Sebastian Bach, Franz Liszt, and others.
July 6 - Trío Sonomá
Trío Sonomá is a Puerto Rican musical group composed by pianist Diana Figueroa, violinist Francisco Cabán, and Luis Miguel Rojas playing the violoncello—all three professors at the Puerto Rico Musical Observatory and the latter two members of the OSPR. Their repertoire includes a new piece by Puerto Rican composer Johanny Navarro, and a piece by Spanish composer Gaspar Cassadó.
July 7 - Amit Peled and Ismael Guerrero
Israeli cellist Amit Peled and his student, Cuban cellist Ismael Guerrero, will play music featured in Academy Award-winning film ‘Schindler’s List,’ a suite by Bach, and others.
July 8 - Joshua Bell, Larisa Martínez, and Kamal Khan
American violinist Joshua Bell; his spouse, Puerto Rican soprano Larisa Martínez, and American pianist Kamal Khan will close off this unorthodox edition of the Casals Festival, combining classical and “popular-classical” repertoires.
Speaking on this closing performance, Valdés said, “this is a concert that is highly important to us. It is the first time that Larisa is in a recital for the Casals Festival and this is essentially a gift because it was a contribution between Joshua and Larisa, and pianist Kamal Khan.”
