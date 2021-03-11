The Institute of Puerto Rican Culture (ICP, Spanish initials) announced that Matías Coss Hernández won first place in the 13th edition of Poetry Out Loud Puerto Rico (POLPR). The poetry recitation competition for students was held today at the Amphitheater of the General Archive of Puerto Rico in San Juan.

Coss Hernández is a 12th grade student at University High School (UHS) and has participated in the past four editions of POLPR, having won in 2018. With his triumph this year, the young student will represent Puerto Rico at the U.S. National Final of Poetry Out Loud (POL), where he will face the champions of all 50 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the District of Columbia.

Meanwhile, Victoria Monteagudo, a ninth grade student from TASIS in Dorado, was the first runner-up.

Coss Hernández had Jacqueline Jiang as a mentor poet from the San Juan region, while Victoria Monteagudo was directed by Michelle Rodríguez Olivero, a mentor poet from the Bayamón region.

The POLPR final was a close competition, with nine finalists from different public and private schools throughout Puerto Rico. With his triumph, the young champion will receive $200 and his school will receive a stipend of $500 for the purchase of poetry materials. Meanwhile, the first runner-up will receive $100 and her school will receive $200.

This year, the final stage of the national POL competition will be held virtually to safeguard the safety and health of participating students, rather than being held in person in Washington, D.C., as originally planned. These measures have been taken according to the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization and the General Council of the National Endowment for the Arts. The POL 2020-21 National Semifinal will be held on Sunday, May 2, and the Final will be on Thursday, May 27. Both events will be held by submitting video recitations and will be streamed live on arts.gov.

The POL National Final will offer $50,000 in prizes and stipends for students, including a $20,000 prize for the national champion.

Poetry Out Loud is a comprehensive arts education program coordinated in Puerto Rico through the Office of Support for the Arts and Cultural Endeavors of the ICP, under the auspices of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) and the Poetry Foundation. POL encourages the enjoyment of poetry and the appreciation of the universal literary tradition, as well as the development of artistic, linguistic and communication skills in our young people through healthy competition. Participation in this program is free for schools, educational organizations and students.

Schools and students interested in being part of the next editions of POL can contact the Office of Support for the Arts and Cultural Engagement of the ICP through the emails omalave@icp.pr.gov and pol@icp.pr. gov.