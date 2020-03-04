With more than 52 murals spread across the public spaces of Yauco, a modern “urban museum” called “Yaucromatic” has flooded streets and neighborhoods to the delight of thousands of visitors.
While the popularity of the appealing panorama was growing, the recent tremors that have shaken the municipality, located in the southwest region of the island, have resulted in a drop in visitors which, in turn, has affected the economic activity that is urgently needed in the region.
“We want to refocus and invite people to visit us, to resume the economic growth of Yauco’s urban center,” said Jonathan Hernández León, of the nonprofit organization Arte para Unir (Art to Unite). “What we want is to strengthen the town, so that people can come see the art and support the local shops,” he added.
The January tremors damaged some 3,500 residences in Yauco, and hundreds of residents have migrated since the emergency began. However, Hernández León said only two of the murals were damaged.
Last year, the urban museum received close to 300,000 visitors. It also served as the stage for Ozuna, Lunay, Rauw Alejandro and Lyanno’s music video, “Luz apagá” which has had an estimated 117 million views on YouTube.
“We have received visitors from Nicaragua, Venezuela, El Salvador, Spain, Austria and even from Germany. Everyone visits the place to take pictures and walk the alleys of “El Cerro”,” said Hernández León.
The initiative began in 2008, when plastic artist Pablo Marcano developed a similar idea in Gurabo and proposed then-Yauco mayor Abel Nazario to paint the houses of the El Cerro community in multiple colors. Hernández León was assigned to be the director of the project and organize the neighbors. It took them nine months to paint 936 homes with 48 striking colors.
“I came across a social media blog from Brazil that published a picture of “El Cerro” in Yauco, while they painted some favelas. I realized they also painted common areas, which I proposed to the mayor’s office, to encourage people to visit them. There was no money, but the idea of painting common areas resurfaced in 2017 and I was granted permission by the new administration,” he explained.
That same year, Hernández León visited the muralist events “Santurce es Ley” and “Ponce es Ley”, and called on some of the artists of these projects to replicate the movement in Yauco. The original idea began with a plan to complete four projects, but it soon skyrocketed to 16, which made up the first edition.
The second edition, Yaucromatic2, consists of another 13 murals in the Cantera community, one of which is a breathtaking “macromural” painted across 19 houses.
“We launched 12 other murals in the downtown area in July 2018, and received thousands of visitors. We managed to transform this community with a work of art,” Hernández León said. “When everything is back to normal and our visitors return, we will continue to transform the spirit of our people,” he said.
