He lived for years in the wrong body, but in 2020 he began his transition and took the step to get his first gender correcting surgeries. Damien Alan López, 24, decided to tell the story of his infancy in a children's book.
'I Am a Prince' is a book that tells the story of a young noble who fights to express his gender identity to his parents. Such was the life of Damien. He fought against all the comments and beliefs of his family, who is from San Sebastián, Puerto Rico.
"I come from two very different Puerto Rican sides. I grew up in Newark, New Jersey, with my two brothers. I am the youngest of three. In Newark I went to public schools and at that time they did not have an inclusive vocabulary about LGBTQ identities, but I still grew up in a mixture of cultures, mostly black and Latino people," Damien said.
Remembering his childhood, he said that his classmates would constantly call him epithets alluding to his masculinity. "I never liked dresses. I was very outspoken and the problematic one," he stated.
Damien always new that he was not attracted to the opposite sex, or cisgender men. "When I tried telling my family that I wasn't heterosexual, the response to any question or concern was met with a lot of aggression and verbal abuse," he recalled.
It wasn't until he went to college and made LGBTTIQ+ friends that he realized that he had been living in the wrong body all his life. At this point in his life, Damien had to slash all contact with his family.
"When I realized that I am transgender, I began a social transition but I had to hide it from my family. I blocked my entire family from social media because my family said that they would never accept me, that they were disappointed in me," he revealed.
"Having a transgender son was not something that should have been shown or displayed; they were embarrassed by me. I no longer keep contact with most of my family," he added.
Although he's not in touch with his family, Damien remembered that when choosing his new name he asked his father what he would have named another son and he said Damien. "I chose my name because I felt as if Damien was close to me. And I asked my father how he would name his son, if he had a son, and he also sad Damien. I knew then that it was the perfect name. I looked up the meaning of my name and it said: 'to domesticate the beautiful wolf.' It fit perfectly with me and I was happy to have chosen something that felt so liberating and near my heart," he stated.
"This book serves as an introduction to the concepts of gender identity and for the inclusion of marginalized groups of people of color and LGBTQ communities. I want this book to be the one that changes our perception of being Latinos and queer. I want it to serve as a ray of hope for small kids all around the world, not just in Puerto Rico, to remind them that their identity is valid, that we hear you, we see you, and we will never stop fighting for you," Damien affirmed.
The book can be found in this link, a way to celebrate Pride Month, which began today.
(0) comments
