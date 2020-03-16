In light of the executive order that establishes an island-wide curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and restricts business operations to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Puerto Rico Tourism Co. (PRTC) published a set of guidelines applicable to the multiple sectors that comprise the tourism industry.

Executive Order 2020-23 provides that all businesses should close with the exception of pharmacies, supermarkets, banks, or those related to the food or pharmaceutical industries. This is applicable even outside the curfew time frame. As such, shopping centers, movie theaters, concert halls, bars, casinos, tours, and attractions shall remain closed for the duration of the quarantine—until March 30.

Hotels can remain open, but public spaces and amenities such as spas, pools, and other recreational areas must remain closed. Restaurants inside hotels may offer their services, but only by means of delivery or carry out.

"Room service can and should remain available for guests. Back office support to maintain essential hotel operations running are permissible. All hotels must take extraordinary measures and precautions to safeguard the health and safety of all guests, ensuring that adequate prevention and containment protocols are in place," the guidance reads.

As with hotel restaurants, food establishments may only offer their services by drive-thru, carry-out or delivery. Bars inside restaurants must remain closed until further notice. This also applies to restaurants operating in airports.

Airports remain open for both inbound and outbound travel and usual operations are not affected by the curfew. Adjustments in travel itineraries are at the discretion of each airline in accordance with the travel restrictions established by the federal government. People who have booked travels are encouraged to contact their respective airlines for further information.

"Retail operations inside the airport will be subject to the same regulations as those in the rest of the island, allowing for only essential businesses to remain open. Restaurants and food service establishments will remain open but, limited to those that can offer their services by way of carry out or delivery," the PRTC said.

By contrast, the San Juan Bay is currently closed for cruise ship vessels.

Likewise, storefront operations of travel agencies must remain closed. However, the PRTC authorizes travel agents to be able to work remotely.

Puerto Rico Hits the Pause Button Streets were mainly deserted in San Juan on Monday after Gov. Wanda Vázquez declared a curfe…

Because transportation is an essential service, Uber and taxi drivers will be allowed to operate, subject to the limitations in Section 3 of the Executive Order.

“It is further ordered that social distancing be enforced by any person who has been infected or who has a reasonable suspicion that he or she may have been infected with the COVID-19 virus for 14 days from the date of this order (March 15), as well as confining or restricting their activities to their home, according to medical instructions, in order to ensure their health and to prevent them from posing a risk to public health and preventing transmission to non-infected persons,” Section 3 reads.

As for the industry workforce, EO 2019-23 provides for employees that must transit from their places of residence to their place of employment after curfew to do so. In this case, employers should provide a certification to staff whose shifts extend past curfew which may be presented to law enforcement personnel, should the need arise. These employees must abide by the aforementioned Section 3 as well.

Any person or business that fails to comply with the provisions is exposed to up to six months in prison and / or a fine of up to $5,000.