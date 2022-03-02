A pet’s fur is the first thing you see and/or touch, and its condition may be a reflection of its health. The quality of the coat is influenced by several factors, the most important being genetic, nutritional, proper grooming and the absence of diseases that can affect it.
The better hair the parents of the pet have, the better their offspring will have. Genetics also influences the amount, thickness and length of the hair.
In general, since Puerto Rico’s climate is always hot, dogs tend to regenerate and shed their hair throughout the year. However, in countries where there are notable seasonal changes, dogs usually have 2 changes per year, during which all the hair falls out and a new coat comes out again, almost always in autumn and spring. These hair changes are influenced by factors such as temperature, the number of hours of light per day, food, etc.
There are dogs that spend a lot of time inside the house in air conditioning and exposed to more hours of light than what would naturally correspond, therefore their body detects that a complete change of hair is not so necessary and, therefore, they do it gradually throughout the year. Other dogs lose their hair more often than normal because they are bathed excessively, or with products not recommended for dogs, or even due to excessive hair drying after bathing.
Healthy hair reflects proper nutrition. Hair is made of a protein called keratin, which needs a correct intake of amino acids in order to be synthesized. Fatty acids, vitamins and minerals also play an important role. There are many nutritional anomalies, such as sudden changes in diet, giving excessive viscera, homemade diets that are generally poor in fatty acids, and giving raw or excessively cooked cereals or vegetables. These foods cause such an imbalance that the pet's body will not have enough nutrients to produce a healthy coat of hair. Under these conditions we will have an animal with matte and opaque hair.
The best nutrition for pets is a well-balanced food made specifically for them, since it will have all the necessary components to keep their fur in good health. My recommendation is to consult with your veterinarian about what would be the most appropriate nutrition for your pet.
As for grooming the hair, each breed would need special care, depending on the type of hair their pet has. We cannot list the specific care that each one carries, but we can talk about general rules for all of them.
For the bath we must use warm water and a shampoo designed specifically for dogs. We must rub their fur vigorously and then rinse abundantly so that there are no traces of soap that could cause skin irritation. We must take care that neither water nor soap enters the eyes and ears. After bathing, dogs should be towel dried and blow-dried while brushing, especially those with thick or long fur. All must be protected from the cold during the bath until they are completely dry. Bathing frequency varies by breed, coat length and thickness, and lifestyle.
It is not true that a dog smells when not bathed. The dog's odor comes from the areas of the mouth, ears, feet and anus. In the rest of the body it does not have sweat glands, so it does not generate an odor. To avoid odor, those areas should be cleaned following your veterinarian's recommendations and using products specifically designed to clean those areas, and you should brush them frequently. Don't bathe your pet excessively, as this can upset the balance of natural oils in their skin and coat, causing them to itch.
If you have questions about how often your pet should be bathed, any skin or coat condition, the type of shampoo to use, or what food you can give him to improve the condition of its skin or coat, consult your veterinarian.
The author is a veterinary advisor for Royal Canin.
