Don’t get any ideas Santa Claus. The Three Kings always come first… in January, that is.
Although the debate has been present in Puerto Rico since the late 1950’s, when the image of the jolly old fellow started to be widely advertised in local media and businesses, the fact is the Three Kings have been favorites of Puerto Rican children and adults since the island was under Spanish rule.
It may sound strange for some that in Puerto Rico, like so many other countries in Latin America and Europe, it is not Santa Claus, but the Three Kings –a.k.a. the Magi, or the Wise Men– who bear the gifts in Christmas, but the explanation for that is rooted in these countries’ deeply Catholic history.
The Gospel of Matthew is the only one of the four canonical gospels to mention the Magi. According to Matthew, they came “from the east” to worship the “king of the Jews”. It should be noted the gospel never mentions the number of Magi. Still, most western Christian denominations have traditionally assumed them to have been three in number, based on the gifts presented to Jesus.
The gospel identifies the Magi as Melchior, Caspar, and Balthazar, who traveled for 12 days to reach Jesus. They each brought a unique gift. –gold, incense and myrrh.
The text specifies no interval between the birth and the Kings’ visit, though artistic depictions and the closeness of the traditional dates of December 25 and January 6 encourage the popular assumption that the visit took place the same winter as the birth. Nevertheless, later traditions put the visit as taking place up to two years later.
There is also some controversy with the origin the Three Kings. The online version of Encyclopædia Britannica states: "According to Western church tradition, Balthasar is often represented as a king of Arabia or sometimes Ethiopia, Melchior as a king of Persia, and Gaspar as a king of India.
Regardless of their origins, very much like they did to Jesus bringing and presenting their gifts to Jesus, each year the Three Kings bring gifts to children throughout the Christian/Catholic world.
On January 5th, the eve of Three Kings Day (known as Víspera de Reyes) children go out to collect freshly cut grass leave out Kings’ camels (because they come from the Far East) or their horses (because Puerto Rican folklore has appropriated the myth), in shoeboxes under their beds. In exchange, the Kings leave the gifts they have brought from the Far East.
Early morning on January 6th, children wake up to find a treasure trove of gifts left by the the Three Kings under their beds.
While this longstanding tradition, also known as Epiphany, is celebrated worldwide, in Puerto Rico, it has a cultural significance that transcends its religious roots. Three Kings Day is considered one of the main celebrations during the holiday season and it is in fact the first holiday if the year. Three Kings Day is so important for Puerto Ricans that the celebration extends for an additional eight days after the date in period called “Octavitas.”
After all the presents are have been opened and the children have played to exhaustion, the Three Kings feast begin. Traditional foods include the ever present “lechón” (roasted pork), “morcillas” (blood sausages), “pasteles,” rice with pigeon peas and “tembleque” (coconut custard), for dessert. Of course the adults will enjoy a cup, or two, of “coquito.”
So, if someone claims that we Puerto Ricans have the longest Christmas season in the world, don’t even try to argue because we truly have it. ¡Feliz Día de Reyes!
The gospel identifies the Magi as Melchior, Caspar, and Balthazar, who traveled for 12 days to reach Jesus. They each brought a unique gift. –gold, incense and myrrh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.