The president of the Puerto Rico Bar Medical Technology Board of Medical Examiners (CTMPR by its Spanish initials), Lillian Otero Cordero, warned today that thousands of serological COVID-19 tests distributed on the island do not work.
She affirmed that technologists have had to return thousands of these tests because the results are unreliable.
"Time keeps passing and more errors are discovered. There are people doing the tests who have no idea what they're doing and that's how they deliver results. I regret to say that those results are not trustworthy," she said at an interview in Radio Isla 1320 AM.
Thus, she requested an "urgent" meeting with Health Secretary Lorenzo González, urging the government to make an inventory of all the tests it purchased.
"There are many people doing the rapid COVID-19 tests incorrectly and they don't know what they're doing," she insisted.
Yesterday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a list of unauthorized tests that includes a brand that the local government and a private company reportedly acquired and distributed on the island.
