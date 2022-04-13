Alone, but not lonely? A study completed by Dr. Julianna Holt-Lunstad for Triple-S analyzed the differences and correlations between social connection, social isolation, and loneliness. It is quite possible to be alone but not lonely - as long as you have a support system available.
Precisely defining these terms and identifying their specificities is key to properly measuring the scope of the problem. Social connection is a broad term that encompasses the ‘structural, functional, and quality aspects of social relationships’, an umbrella under which loneliness and social isolation fall.
Although many of us believe loneliness to be a modern ailment - something caused by the digital age and the pandemic - the very first studies linking social isolation and loneliness with depression were carried out at the end of the 19th century.
“We tend to associate loneliness with depression. It’s not a new issue, it’s just the understanding of it, the multifactorial. There’s an increasing understanding of causality. Depression can lead to social isolation, social isolation can lead to depression and physical issues as well, not just mental health issues,” explained Triple-S President Robert García.
In an interview with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Triple-S President Robert García and Medical Director Dr. José Novoa Loyola elaborated on the study’s findings, which concluded that there is a causal link between strong social connections and better health and longer life
“Over the years, over the past decade, we’ve seen the ongoing economic crisis in Puerto Rico continue. That continues to have a real toll besides just the economic consequences. As so many young people have left the island, they’ve been leaving, in many instances, their parents and grandparents behind. Anecdotally, we sense that there is a growing crisis with our elderly population,” García explained why Triple-S commissioned the research.
Social Isolation
A person experiences social isolation when they are objectively alone, with few relationships, and infrequent social contact.
“[We are] trying to make sure that when we’re talking about social isolation, it’s really an objective lack of social contact with others. Loneliness is a perception - a discrepancy between the perceived level of contact, and the actual level of patients’ contact,” Dr. Novoa pointed out.
“Hurricane María was a wake-up call. We had to reach out to the community and address so many needs - hurricane, earthquakes, pandemic - [social isolation] is an increasing problem in Puerto Rico,” García said.
Even prior to the pandemic, several studies showed that lack of social connection was an issue. A 2018 study by the Kaiser Foundation revealed that almost half of the U.S. population felt alone.
Nevertheless, the pandemic exacerbated issues and heightened awareness. Understanding of these issues needs to be uniform across the entire health ecosystem to create policies and intervene medically.
Risks of Social Isolation
“Older people are at a higher risk on the island. Because of Hurricane Maria and migration, mostly the younger ones, left behind their grandparents and parents. The medical community knows that now there are too many elderly people living alone,” Dr. Novoa said of the situation with an aging population and high levels of out-migration.
The elderly population is one of the most at risk for negative health impacts of social isolation. They often live alone, they’ve lost family and friends, and usually have a chronic illness, which makes it even more difficult to maintain a schedule of regular social contact. Many of the elderly experience what Dr. Novoa boiled down to “your world dies before you die”.
According to Dr. Novoa, social isolation and loneliness can worsen clinical outcomes in patients with chronic conditions. Socially isolated elders suffer an increased risk of premature mortality and a 50% greater risk of developing dementia.
Heart failure patients who are socially isolated are at a 68% increased risk of hospitalization, over 60% risk of an Emergency Room visit, and almost four times more likely to die. Loneliness and social isolation can cause systemic inflammation to flare up and exacerbate pre-existing conditions.
Check Up On Your Neighbors
For many elderly people, their monthly or weekly check-up from their healthcare provider is their only social interaction. When Triple-S began to offer the option to pay through an online bank account, many elderly clients declined the service. In many instances, their insurance agent was the only person to visit them for the entire month.
“I think there is some research about how simple acts of kindness can have a significant impact on that feeling of loneliness. For those that provide the care, to perform a small act of kindness for your neighbor - a phone call, talk to them. In doing that, they found significant improvement in that community,” said Dr. Novoa.
García believes that working together with multiple sectors of society would create a continuum of solutions and interventions, going from a basic understanding of kindness all the way to public policy decisions like England’s Ministry for Loneliness and “Health in all policies” initiative, which requires legislatures to determine the health implications of any potential policy.
“From individual acts of kindness all the way to public policy - It really does take a village,” said García.
