What is it about a vacation that makes us feel so refreshed? Perhaps the answer depends on the destination - a beach getaway certainly restores a sense of peace and imparts a healthy glow, while touring a new city with a packed itinerary might stimulate a new kind of curiosity.
More vital than the place, however, is the people that surround you.
According to the results of a study conducted by UNICEF and Gallup in 21 countries, emotions such as uncertainty, loneliness, and sadness took over the lives of thousands of families. Children and adolescents were greatly affected by the radical changes in their routines, with their mental health and support being impacted.
“Moving away from face-to-face interactions in social, academic, and family settings reinforced children’s isolation and insecurity. In addition, the lack of social, sensory, physical, and educational stimulation caused lags and deficiencies in their development, and lost many important vital opportunities for their growth,” said Rubén la Rosa, an infant psychologist.
To revitalize your family’s mental health, as well as your own, the transformative power of a vacation cannot be underestimated.
Family: The Key To An Enriching Vacation
Nearly 90% of Americans have trips planned, despite widespread concern over economic struggles and global turmoil, researchers at Destination Analysts reported. Furthermore, in a study by Marriott International taken in the Caribbean and Latin America, 40% of participants planned on taking an upcoming vacation with their family.
“Following the pandemic, we saw a new focus on values, and spending time with loved ones is at the top of the list. Traditional family vacations have been expanded to become multi-generational and include the extended family, as our guests want to meet again and make up for lost time,” said Diana Plazas-Trowbridge, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Marriott International in the Caribbean and Latin America.
Family vacations could be the ideal antidote to the pandemic’s negative effects. Enjoying beautiful moments as a family can bring lasting feelings of happiness to children. These types of vacations help to support increased rational, reflective, and critical thinking. New values and emotional and social abilities can be acquired as well, according to studies by the pediatric Hospital Sant Joan de Déu in Barcelona.
“The post-COVID family must reconnect emotionally and enjoy all together on a journey that will reinforce emotional ties and communication. Beyond this, children’s brains learn beyond a screen or the sheets of a book - they learn by experience, by the enjoyment and safety of being with the family,” said Rubén la Rosa.
