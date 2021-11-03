The top trends in women’s wellness continue to have a dual focus: maintaining physical fitness and a healthy immune system through nutrition and exercise and cultivating a peaceful heart and mind through self-care and mindfulness. These wellness pillars will ensure a strong start to your fitness goals and keep you healthy in body, mind and soul for years to come.
1. Fit, Fabulous and Fierce
Physical fitness is instrumental in maintaining a healthy immune system, getting quality sleep, and feeling good about yourself. It may not surprise you to hear that the top workout trend is still Virtual Fitness. Not only are big-name virtual platforms seeing a boom in membership, but smaller gyms and clubs are also offering workouts and classes online, and trainers are offering personalized virtual coaching. In conjunction with wearable fitness trackers and devices, exercises have never been more accessible or connected.
2. Balanced Living
In addition to working out, eating well is the other side of the physical fitness coin. Many of us are still spending more time at home, and as a result, we’re eating at home more. This means, instead of grabbing a salad from the café across from the office or throwing together a quick lunch to take along, we’re trying to use the options in our pantry and refrigerator. With full work and family schedules, though, it’s still easiest to have your daytime meals ready to grab. Consider these quick nutrition ideas to help you stay balanced and meet your dietary goals:
Breakfast: Overnight oats or make-ahead breakfast scrambles can keep your early mornings on track and your blood sugar stable.
Dinner: We’re flipping the order around here because dinner leads to lunch - make a larger, nutrient-packed recipe than you usually would for dinner to ensure you have enough lunch the next day. Instant Pot recipes are great for quick prep and tasty results!
Lunch: Store your dinner leftovers in individual servings so you can grab them quickly during your lunch break. Alternatively, toss together some dark leafy greens, a lean protein like legumes or fish, and a splash of healthy fats like an olive oil dressing.
3. Skincare 365
Personalized skincare is the new standard. We’re done buying off-the-shelf serums and moisturizers because everyone’s skin is different, and the beauty industry is finally catching up. You’ll be able to access these bespoke beauty products through everything from tailored online quizzes to personal skincare consultants. Neutrogena offers a customized face mask through their 3d MaskID mapping app, while Atolla creates a unique serum based on your answers to an online quiz and then refines it each month based on your feedback. Whatever type of customization you’re looking for, there are tons of brands creating products just for you and your skin.
4. Mindfulness & Meditation
This year has seen even more emphasis on creating space and balance in your life through mindfulness and meditation to complete your wellness routine. Online mindfulness and meditation retreats will dominate for the foreseeable future. While you may not be able to join others for in-person hikes or yoga classes, the dedicated company of other participants and the compassionate guidance of a mindfulness teacher will undoubtedly help you stay grounded and get the most out of your intention to be more mindful this year. For a smaller, daily dose of mindfulness, there are more than a dozen apps available to give you a gentle reminder to breathe or a full guided meditation. Take a look at Insight Timer, Smiling Mind, or Headspace to get started.
The past two years have been full of challenges and victories for all of us. Set yourself up for success with these wellness tips and trends.
