Sneakers have become an essential part of every person’s wardrobe, whether it’s a pair of Nike Air Force 1s or Stan Smiths by Adidas. Once worn purely for sports activities, the sneaker now features at every occasion: nights out, weddings and even black-tie events.
Initially, we have tennis to thank for the popularization of the sneaker. Players began to wear comfortable athletic shoes for their matches, and the trend soon seethed into other sports such as basketball, athletics and football during the 20th century. Sneakers are a crucial part of any sports uniform, with brands collaborating with star players to drive sales and promote their latest product.
Perhaps the most iconic collaboration between a sports superstar and sneaker design is greatest-of-all-time basketball player Michael Jordan and mega sports retailer Nike. In 1984, Nike designed the Air Jordan sneaker for Chicago Bulls’ number 23 and released the design to the public the following year. The high-top sneakers, originally meant for the court, have gained huge popularity since their release and are no longer exclusively worn for basketball. Forbes estimated Michael Jordan’s net worth at $1.6 billion, with a huge percentage of his earnings coming from his collaboration with Nike.
Sneakers have become the sole focus of many brands in the past decade or so, with fashion houses such as Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga and Gucci producing fashionable sneakers that emit a cool and casual style. Retailing at more than $400, McQueen’s classic white sneakers are made with excellent materials and care, creating a long-lasting investment piece that can be worn on any occasion. Luxury giant Gucci’s sneakers have become a staple piece in many men’s wardrobes, with their iconic red and green stripe placed diagonally across the white surface, which incidentally have become very popular in the fashion black market with many fakes copying the simple yet effective design. The same goes for Balenciaga trainers, a celebrity favorite that has also been ripped off by many companies for a much cheaper price.
A variety of sneakers produced by brands such as Converse, Adidas and Nike have made the transition from casual to formal, with Converse being a favorite to pair with a suit, and Nike’s Air Jordan’s now representing slick style in the office. With that said, sneakers are worn day in and day out by the population, whether it’s popping out to the shops or for what they were once made for: exercising. Sneakers can now be purchased for specific sports, from powerlifting in the gym, to rock climbing or competing in a triathlon. While it is clear that sneakers are a necessity for the sporting activity of choice, they have almost become a collector’s item, with the average designer sneaker retailing at more than $500 a pair.
Believe it or not: A pair of prototype Nikes worn by Kanye West during his performances of “Hey Mama” and “Stronger” at the Grammy Awards in 2008 has shattered the record for a pair of sneakers ever sold.
Sotheby’s announced last month that West’s so-called “Grammy Worn” Nike Air Yeezy 1 fetched $1.8 million in a private sale, reported The Associated Press. It was acquired by RARES, a sneaker investment marketplace. The sale marks the highest publicly recorded price for a sneaker sale and the first pair of sneakers to top $1 million.
Whether it’s a pair of Jordan’s, McQueen’s or Stan Smiths, the sneaker is an essential part of the modern-day wardrobe and can be worn anywhere, anytime, no matter what the occasion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.