Puerto Rico and the rest of the United States are continuing to open up. For many people, optimism reigns as we leave the COVID-19 pandemic behind. Whether it means going out more, returning to the office or going on a much-needed vacation, it means looking our best.
For the tropical Caribbean, it means sunscreen and other accoutrements that are appropriate for the summer. During the pandemic and with the requirements of wearing masks in public, women deleted lipstick from their look and focused more on eye makeup and eyebrows. Today, it means back to sun-kissed skin and natural glows.
Here is what to expect in beauty trends this summer:
Fresh Faced Feel
Puerto Rico and the Caribbean means sunshine and heat. There is no worse feeling than heavy makeup mixing with beads of sweat and creating blotches on the surface of the skin. This summer, try a lighter foundation that barely looks like it’s there at all. Your skin will feel light and be able to breathe in the summer air, all the while looking flawlessly fresh-faced.
Eyes on the Prize
The emphasis of eye makeup during the pandemic is being carried into the summer season. Throughout many lockdowns, we saw people getting extra creative with eye makeup as they became the main focus of the face due to the wearing of face coverings. Colorful eye shadows, rainbow-hued eyeliner and highlighting the inner corner of the eye will draw only the best attention to the eyes. Yellow is the color for this summer, so add a splash of sunshine to the lids and you’re good to go.
Bold Brows
Since Cara Delevigne, Kylie Jenner and other models took over the fashion world in the 2010s, brows have been growing both in size and demand. The feather brow is having its day, with many makeup brands selling products specifically to plump the eyebrow and add a bushy texture to the fine hair. Although the shape of the brow still appears to be of importance, the fine line brow in the 2000s is long gone. Think bigger and bushier, the better.
Luscious Lips
Shades of lip pigmentation are on a constant rotation, and sometimes it is hard to keep up with what’s hot and what’s not. One thing for sure this summer is that lip gloss is in. With the rise of more relaxed leisurewear during 2020, due to pandemic lockdowns, beauty trends followed suit. Lip gloss gives your lips an extra plump and shine and can be put over any shade of lipstick, matte or gloss.
Bashful Blush
Blusher has been ditched in the past, with the focus instead on extreme contouring to illuminate cheekbones and jawlines. This summer, however, rosy cheeks are making a comeback. Lightly blushed cheeks give the makeup-free look the perfect touch, giving the face a natural warmth and glow.
Paired with dramatic colorful eyeshadow, big brows, plump lips and flawless skin, the perfect summer look is at the tips of our fingers.
