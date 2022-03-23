The Puerto Rico Symphonic Orchestra (Spanish acronym, OSPR) has a fresh coat of paint on its return to the Centro de Bellas Artes in Santurce.
Under the direction of creative director Miguel Miranda Montes, CEO and principal of Muuaaa Design Agency, the OSPR’s logo transitioned from letters reminiscent of Brutalist housing blocks to something contemporary and organic, a concept based on melodic diversity and the diversity of the orchestra’s members. This pandemic glow-up is a new approach towards promoting classical music.
The State Of The Orchestra Today
Maximiano Valdés, Music Director and Principal Conductor of the OSPR, told THE WEEKLY JOURNAL of the underlying motivations behind the bright new brand campaign.
“This happened because we are facing several problems, some of which are affecting all orchestras - the pandemic, diminished audience, so we played for ourselves and recorded. Second of all, the island has gone through a process of redistribution of wealth and control of public expenses - losing budget like other institutions. This creates fear and uncertainty for our players,” Valdés explained.
Because the OSPR is 100% government-funded, like orchestras in Latin America and Europe, they are financially limited to the decisions of policymakers. Unlike orchestras in the States, which are billed as private institutions, it is difficult for the OSPR to receive additional financing through fundraising or private donations.
Muuaaa Design Agency stepped in to aid the orchestra - changing the logo and brand image to symbolize a new beginning - to bring people to the concert hall, produce revenue, and increase the orchestra’s appeal to people of all ages with its creative designs.
“The island has a considerable amount of local talent - this island produces good musicians, particularly singers. There’s something in the culture, the Caribbean weather - it helps the vocal cords. It was quite evident during the opera that our local people are as equally good as international singers,” praised Maestro Maximiano Valdés.
Puerto Rico has a long tradition of classical music-making. Seventy years ago, Pablo Casals moved from Mayagüez to San Juan, where he founded the Puerto Rico Conservatory of Music, OSPR, and the Festival Casals. He also implemented free music schools for children who wanted to learn a musical instrument.
“This is an orchestra that is flexible, that can perform different types of repertoire. [There are] two good, large halls. So, the conditions for music-making here are very good,” Valdés explained.
The OSPR represents the best musicians on the island and is relatively young. Of the 80 musicians, (currently numbered at 75 as they hold auditions for open positions), almost half are under 40 years old. An estimated five members are from abroad, although the majority of the orchestra’s musicians received professional training at top conservatories in the United States.
“What I want for this orchestra is for it to have financial stability, to allow us to concentrate on our music. For musicians to do exactly what we have to do - study and produce music. I want them to be what they already are - ambassadors for Puerto Rico, high-quality people who show their identity through their repertoire,” Valdés wishes for his orchestra.
The Design Process
In a conversation with THE WEEKLY JOURNAL, Miranda Montes elaborated on how the agency produced the new designs.
“Part of the process is that we tried to engage with [the musicians] as much as possible - there were interviews, conversations, back and forth. One of the things that they highlighted was how diverse they are,” he explained.
The new logo is composed of letters, developed by imagining the letters OSPR as music notes. After combining numerous renditions in an algorithmic process, Muuaaa ended up creating completely original typography, representative of fluidity, melody, and movement. The colors that dominate the palette are violet and orange, chosen to characterize the orchestra’s personality.
“[We were] aiming to have a duality of night and day. The orchestra itself can be really dark or really bright. Our intention is that people engage with this new brand - refreshing, a little more ‘pop’, accessible. We avoided having this corporate, elegant, or super luxurious feeling that we usually associate [with orchestras] - gold, silver - we avoided it. We brought a little tropical to it, and at the same time, a little brightness. More out there and less shy,” Miranda Montes described.
Upcoming Concert
This Saturday, March 26, Valdés will be conducting a concert in honor of Krzysztof Penderecki. Penderecki was a renowned Polish composer who served as artistic director of the Casals Festival from 1993 to 2002. The program will include the commissioned piece In Memoriam Krzysztof Penderecki, by the Puerto Rican composer Alberto Rodríguez. The orchestra will also be performing Symphony No. 5 in E minor, op.64 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, and Largo for Cello and Orchestra by Penderecki, with invited soloist Luis Miguel Rojas.
