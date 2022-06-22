The American Ornithological Society (AOS) and Birds Caribbean (BC) have announced the return of their joint venture, The Ornithological Conference 2022. The conference will be held at Convention Center in San Juan, from June 27th-July 2nd.
The theme of the conference will be, “On the Wings of Recovery: Resilience and action” and is expected to bring approximately 750 attendees from 30 different countries.
“This is the first time that such a large group of professionals specialized in the study and conservation of birds will gather in the Caribbean region,” said Dr. Adrianne Tossas, this year’s conference co-chair.
Topics will range from diversity, equity, inclusion and justice in bird conservation science, to planning for resilience of endemic bird species of the Caribbean islands –such as the endangered Puerto Rican parrot (Amazona Vitata) and the “Sierra de la Española” sparrow hawk. There will also be a special "Puerto Rican Day," to highlight the latest bird research, education and conservation work on the island.
The two keynote speakers, Dr. Howard P. Nelson and Dr. Herbert Raffaele, will focus on the resilience and recovery of birds in the Caribbean against a variety of conservation challenges.
Dr. Nelson is a wildlife biologist from Trinidad and Professor of Conservation Leadership at Fauna & Flora International. He is an Affiliate Professor in the Department of Geography at the University of Cambridge and a Fellow, Graduate Advisor and Director of Geography Studies at Lucy Cavendish College in Cambridge.
Dr. Raffaele on his part, is Chief Retired from the US Fish and Wildlife Service, Division of International Conservation, an accomplished ornithologist, and author of six books and guides to classic birds.
There will be something for every interest and specialty, including opportunities for training in the educational program “BirdSleuth Caribbean” (Caribbean Bird Researcher), Caribbean land bird monitoring and the use of video in ornithological science communication. Attendees will also be able to sign up for excursions and bird watching sessions.
“Holding this conference in Puerto Rico will be a great opportunity for ornithologists and local and regional conservationists to meet, learn and discuss the most affected biodiverse area in the world, as well as to share the latest cutting-edge research and conservation solutions,” Dr. Tossas said.
