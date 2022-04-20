As the Mustang approaches its 58th birthday it also celebrates the seventh year in a row as the world’s best-selling sports coupe.
The United States is home to 76% of the iconic car’s global sales, although there was significant growth in New Zealand, Brazil, and South Korea, according to Ford’s analysis of registration data from S&P Global Mobility.
“When enthusiasts around the world get into a Mustang, they unlock that feeling of freedom and experience the open road. That feeling, along with iconic design, awesome powertrains, and a passionate global community all contribute to making Mustang a sales leader for the seventh year in a row,” said Kumar Galhotra, President at Ford Blue.
To keep up the momentum, Ford has released five new special editions: Mustang Ice White, Shelby GT500 Heritage Edition, GT California Special, Coastal Limited, and Stealth. There will be eight new color options this year as well, including Atlas Blue Metallic, Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Dark Matter Gray Metallic, Eruption Green metallic, Grabber Blue Metallic, and Mischievous Purple Metallic.
The Mustang Mach-E stands out among Ford’s newest offerings. Having already sold out in the US, the Mach-E is clearly the hottest new product on the line. Upon its debut, the Mach-E received numerous press awards, such as the North American Utility Vehicle of the Year honor, Car and Driver’s 2021 EV of the Year, and was named a finalist for the 2022 World Car of the Year.
The success of the Mustang is a very American story of automobiles and the developing marketing and advertising sector, beginning in the decades following the Second World War.
Using market research, Ford noticed that college-educated consumers bought cars at a much higher rate. In 1962, only 18% of the US population had some level of college, but this demographic made 46% of new car purchases. The Baby Boomer generation was increasingly more educated, and more likely to buy their family, not just one, but two cars.
From 1959 to 1963, the number of American families owning two or more cars went from 1 million to 13 million. Female drivers were another emerging market segment, typically using the family’s second car. Therefore, they became part of the discussion on what a car should be like: maneuverable, easy to handle and park, small.
Given the youthful and educated market, Ford’s research department even conducted a study on ‘the perception of bucket seats as an aid or hindrance to romance among young people’. Of the sample size, 42% preferred bucket seats for the first date, but 15% for going steady.
Experimental car ideas and more market research followed next in the process of designing the perfect, stylish family car. As a way to get a quick design solution, designers of the Corporate Projects Studio, the Ford Studio, and the Lincoln-Mercury Studio were invited to compete in making a clay model of their proposal. Two weeks later, the clay models came back, with one standing out distinctly: a small white car with red wheels, created by Ford Studio. The Mustang was born.
