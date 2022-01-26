How many times have you looked for “something different” than your basic “dinner and a movie” weekly outing or date?
Look no more. As part of its new year’s calendar of events, the Condado Ocean Club Hotel has designed a series of monthly culinary experiences that pair food pair food with exquisite wines and liquors to impress the most discerning palates.
The SOCIAL Gastro Series, hosted by hotel’s SOCIAL Restaurant, is a monthly event where the dinner’s menu is inspired on international cuisines and flavors, and will be accompanied by an exclusive list of wines selected by Master Sommelier Will Costello.
The first event of the SOCIAL Gastro Series will be a five-course dinner with a first entree consisting of a cauliflower crème with truffles oil and focaccia accompanied along with a glass of Miquel Pons Cava Gran Reserva Brut Nature, 2015, followed by a mache salad with Manchego cheese, green apple bourbon and toasted nuts that can be accompanied by Kinsy Bien Nacido Pinot Blanc Santa Maria Valley, 2019 or a Miller Family Optik Chardonnay (Block N.11), 2019.
The third course will be a red wine risotto and beets, with whipped goat’s milk and chives, along with a glass of Kinsy Bien Nacido Pinot Noir Santa Maria Valley, 2018, or a Miller Family Optik Pinot Noir (Block 42B), 2019.
The main course will be a New Zealand’s grass-fed beef tenderloin with mashed potatoes and leeks in a Port sauce and crisp shallots, accompanied by a Miller Family Optik Syrah (Block 49A), 2019 or a Bien Nacido La XO Reserva Syrah Valle Santa Maria, 2018.
Dessert, chocolate cake and truffles with cashews and honey, apricot gel and coconut ice cream, will be served alongside a glass of Mont-Rubí Gaintus Sobremaduro, 2016.
This first edition of the SOCIAL Gastro Series is scheduled for next Thursday, January 27th at 7:00pm. It has a cost of $165 per person (taxes and gratuity not included).
A second monthly event are the Omakase dinners, hosted by the Jade Whiskey Bar. Stemming from rich Japanese tradition, the word omakase means “I leave it up to you.” So, in this context, dishes are left to the chef’s culinary knowledge and expertise, and are usually subjected to the ingredients’ taste, availability (seasonality) and cost.
In his book The Story of Sushi, academic and writer Trevor Corson states, “[Omakase is] what the sophisticated customer says to the chef when settling down at the sushi bar.” Sushi connoisseurs seldom order off a menu.
The first Omakase dinner at Jade will be prepared by Chef Ramón Cruz and will consist of 10 courses made with wine and whiskey. Even though omakase refers mainly to sushi, other dishes, such as salads, tempura and soups will find their way in this dining experience, so the Chef can choose among them which best complement each other. Guests must be prepared to be surprised.
Entertainment for the evening will be provided by saxophonist Janice Maisonet
The first Omakase dinner will be next Friday, January 28, at 7:00pm and seating is limited for only 10 guests. It has a cost of $225 per person (taxes and gratuity not included).
“The hotel has taken all necessary precautions and is in compliance with all sanitary regulations to guarantee its guests welfare,” said Condado Ocean Club’s general manager Albert Charbonneau.
Those participating in these events must present evidence of vaccination status against Covid-19.
