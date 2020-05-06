On an early morning, sanity-preserving coffee walk to the beach’s edge, I was treated to a visual spectacle.
I saw coconuts flying from the peak of a coconut palm that stands in the parking lot of a beachside condominium. High above in the tree and hidden among the fronds and coconuts, a little man was throwing mature coconuts to the ground, passing them over a stone wall and hitting the sand on each one-armed throw.
Let’s call him Rafael, because I like the name Rafael. Rafael had climbed up the tree without a harness. As I watched, I thought the condominium hired him to protect cars from falling coconuts. I had also assumed Rafael would make good commercial use of the coconuts.
Wearing jeans but shirtless and shoeless, Rafael shimmied down the tree with his arms and legs carefully surrounding the trunk. The tree angled up at about 70 degrees, making his body hang outstretched by gravity with nothing below to break a fall. The condominium paid him nothing, but selling coconuts is part of his scrappy livelihood. I watched Rafael place fallen fronds and unusable coconuts in a neat pile on the sand. How he knew which coconuts were good and which were not, I could not tell and did not ask.
Rafael has an aging dark beard tinged with white hair, is wiry, fit and thin, has zero body fat and a waist to be envied at any age. I asked him the height of the tree. Rafael placed a palm frond like a yardstick against the lower trunk of the tree. He silently nodded his head as he counted, mentally moving the frond up the tree. “I’d say 35-40 feet.” He underestimated; the peak of the tree rises to the fifth floor of the condominium.
Prior to the lockdown, Rafael would sell coconuts for $3 dollars on the beach. Now he sells them to La Placita Mercado in Santurce for 75 cents each. “It’s better than nothing,” Rafael said.
His take from this one tree: 12 coconuts neatly arranged in his Pueblo shopping cart comes out to $9 in profit. Nine dollars to risk a five-story climb.
Rafael does not fit the Governor’s original Executive Order exceptions. He is not a bank, gas station, pharmacy, takeout restaurant or grocery store. Rafael will assuredly make no unemployment claim or file an application for the U.S. government’s Payment Protection Program. Rafael will never see a dollar of government money when large public companies, whose shares are traded on stock markets and major U.S. universities with billion-dollar endowments are masquerading as small businesses and taking millions from the government. He is an independent spirit trying to survive extraordinary times.
Not finished, Rafael ducked under the police tape to climb trees on the beach. He found a mostly vertical tree with promising looking coconuts. As he climbed, Rafael looked like a dark silhouette against the background of the rising morning sun. One by one, coconuts began to hit the beach below.
I scanned the vacant beach and I thought about the night before. Prior to curfew, at the same beach where I had just met Rafael, I watched for at least a half an hour while more than 25 pelicans dive-fished into the ocean. At times, they began their vertical descents from the same heights as the peaks of the trees that Rafael climbed.
I looked back at Rafael in the tree dropping coconuts. My coffee was finished, and it was time to go home.
